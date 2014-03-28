German stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, BMW

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

BMW indicated unchanged

Mercedes-Benz has the lowest recall rate for its vehicles and BMW was the quickest to commence a recall campaign, a long-term study of safety recalls in the United States showed.

BMW is set to make an announcement on Friday about building a new product. Last week Reuters reported BMW plans to build the X7, a large crossover vehicle with three rows of seats, in South Carolina.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche indicated 0.3 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent higher

German banks would not favour including legal costs in upcoming stress tests on European lenders, the head of a German banking association said, after the U.S. Federal Reserve pointed out those risks in its health check of lenders.

Related news

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German real estate company said it expected funds from operations (FFO) of at least 210 million euros in 2014. POll:

Related news

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The car parts maker said 2013 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 160.4 million euros from 135.8 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT is expected at 160-165 million euros in 2014.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Annual results press conference. The company last month said its pretax loss widened to 477.8 million euros due to restructuring costs.

Related news

MANZ

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The manufacturing machines maker said it sees significant improvement in 2014 EBIT after reporting 2013 EBIT of 3.1 million euros.

Related news

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The maker of software for the construction industry said it expected an EBITDA margin of 23-25 percent in 2014 after reporting that 20213 EBITDA rose to 46.3 million euros for a margin of 24.9 percent.

Related news

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The group said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 10.8 percent to 19.5 million euros last year, adding it was planning to increase its dividend.

Related news

XING

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The group late on Thursday said it proposed a dividend of 0.62 eur/shr as well as a special dividend of 3.58 eur/shr.

Related news

HAWESKO

Indicated unchanged

The company said it was planning to keep its dividend stable and pay 1.65 euros per share for 2013.

Related news

STROEER

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The outdoor advertising company said 2013 operating EBITDA rose 10.3 percent to 118 million euros, just above the 116 million euro poll average.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.03 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February import prices -0.1 pct m/m and -2.7 pct y/y.

Preliminary March HICP due at 1300 GMT, seen at 1.0 pct y/y and at 0.4 pct m/m.

Preliminary March CPI due at 1300 GMT, seen at 0.4 pct m/m and at 1.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)