German stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated unchanged
Commerzbank subsidiary mBank, Poland’s fourth largest bank, is to seek a partner for its insurance arm, launching a process that could include an eventual sale of the business, it said on Thursday.
Related news
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Final day of a three day pilots’ strike that has seen the cancellation of 3,800 flights and is costing the airline tens of millions of euros.
Related news
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The world’s largest dialysis company Fresenius Medical Care expects its ongoing cost cutting programme to yield annual efficiency gains of $300 million from 2017, it said on Thursday.
Related news
Indicated unchanged
The group is considering further acquisitions in the field of IT, an executive told Handelsblatt.
Related news
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into whether Etihad Airway’s stake in Air Berlin is compliant with European law, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a spokesman for the European Commission.
Related news
HENKEL - 1.22 eur per preferred share dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
TALANX - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday’s close.
German industrial orders for February up 0.6 pct m/m vs 0.1 pct rise in Reuters poll.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)