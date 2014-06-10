German stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Shares in French telecoms company Orange rose to a 2-1/2 year high on Monday, with traders citing talk of a possible bid from German rival Deutsche Telekom.

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 0.3 pct lower

Munich Re inidated 0.1 pct lower

A storm raged over Germany’s most populous state late on Monday, causing at least one death, forcing Duesseldorf airport to shut down temporarily, disrupting public transport and making some roads impassable due to fallen trees.

PORSCHE

VW indicated 0.2 pct lower

The sportscar maker is on track for its profit target for the year, the VW unit’s CEO was quoted as saying in an interview with Handelsblatt. He added that plans for a small entry-level sports car are still on ice, although not entirely buried.

MANZ

Indicated 4.5 pct higher

The engineering company said it had won its largest ever battery order, making it very positive for its full-year targets of higher revenues and profits.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HENKEL - SocGen raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei down 0.9 pct at Tuesday’s close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)