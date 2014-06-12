German stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Private equity-owned chemical distributor Univar is poised to select Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America to lead an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Related news

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.1 pct lower

Munich Re indicated 0.1 pct lower

Talanx indicated 0.5 pct lower

German insurer Provinzial Rheinland raised its estimate for damage claims caused by a storm in North-Rhine Westphalia this week to 40 million euros. Germany’s biggest insurers Allianz , Ergo and Talanx do not yet have an estimate for damage claims, they said.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

French President Francois Hollande has convened a meeting with his prime minister and economy minister on Thursday over the fate of French industrial group Alstom, an official in his office said.

Japan’s Hitachi said it is in talks on joining Mitsubishi Heavy’s joint bid with the German engineering group for Alstom’s energy operations, the Nikkei business daily reported, citing a top Hitachi executive.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus does not expect any negative impact from the cancellation of 70 A350 aircraft by Dubai’s Emirates airline, the chief executive of the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

Related news

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The airport operator said on Thursday that May passenger numbers at its main hub Frankfurt rose 3.7 percent and cargo was up 6.9 percent.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The group’s Australian subsidiary Leighton said it may sell its John Holland roads and rail business as Hochtief seeks to cut debt and potentially finance a bid for full ownership.

Related news

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The Austrian family Humer aims to sell its 14.01 percent stake in the company, according to German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung. There have been exploratory talks with representatives of the state government of Thuringia, the paper said, citing financial sources.

Related news

MORPHOSYS

Morphosys indicated 2.1 pct higher

Merck indicated unchanged

The biotech company said on Thursday that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Merck’s drugs unit Serono to develop therapies that modulate the immune system’s natural ability to fight tumors.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Rhoen Klinikum - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

Jenoptik - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

Gagfah - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

Deutsche Wohnen - 0.34 eur/shr dividend

Indus - 1.10 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Jefferies cuts to “hold”

LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German wholesale prices decreased 0.1 percent in May versus April and dropped 1.3 percent compared with a year earlier.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)