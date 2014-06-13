German stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Two French newspapers said on Thursday that Mitsubishi is considering taking a direct stake in French engineering group Alstom as part of an offer with Siemens.

Related news

FMC

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

China on Friday launched an anti-dumping investigation into makers of haemodialysis equipment in the European Union and Japan, challenging the foreign firms who currently dominate the global and Chinese markets.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER

ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.1 percent lower

Salzgitter indicated unchanged

German union IG Metall may decide to strike after a second round of wage negotiations did not yield a deal, a union representative said on Thursday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state premiers have agreed on the main points for a procedure to rapidly auction frequencies for fast mobile internet, Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing a document.

Related news

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The strength of the euro is putting some overseas travellers off shopping at Frankfurt airport, Germany’s busiest hub, the head of the airport operator said on Thursday.

Related news

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company reported earnings before interest and taxes rose 14.2 percent to 49.5 million euros in its fiscal first half.

Related news

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

Investors in the German hospitals chain on Thursday voted again to scrap a requirement in the company’s bylaws for shareholders holding 90 percent of the capital to approve major decisions, such as mergers and acquisitions.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

The company reported net income rose to 18.9 million euros in the second quarter from 11.4 million a year earlier and said it expected 2013/2014 net income to fall short of that posted for the previous year.

Related news

EX-DIVIDEND

Rhoen Klinikum - 0.25 eur/shr

Jenoptik - 0.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.65 pct, S&P 500 -0.71 pct, Nasdaq -0.79 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.83 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s consumer price inflation for May was confirmed at down 0.1 percent month-on-month and up 0.9 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)