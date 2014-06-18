German stocks - Factors to watch on June 18

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The French government is willing to take a stake of 10 percent or more in Alstom alongside Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as part of the Japanese firm’s joint offer with Siemens, an Alstom union representative told Reuters on Tuesday.
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The German defence group will sign a 2.7 billion euro ($3.7 billion) deal in the coming weeks for the production of 980 Fuchs 2 military vehicles for Algeria, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Moody’s has downgraded the company’s ratings to Baa2 with a stable outlook.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
WIRECARD - 0.12 eur/shr dividend proposed
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
AIR BERLIN - no dividend proposed
STROEER - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
BRENNTAG AG - 2.60 eur/shr dividend
BAYWA AG - 0.75 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST - Jefferies starts with “hold”
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Wednesday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro Ten Wolde)