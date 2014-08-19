German stocks - Factors to watch on August 19

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp aims to double operating profit in several years from its target of around 1.2 billion euros for the current year to end-September, business newspaper Handelsblatt said on Monday, citing sources close to the company.

Separately, the CEO said in Brazil that the group expected its CSA mill there to make profits soon.

Related news

METRO

Indicated unchanged

A spokesman for the retailer told daily Tagesspiegel it was not discussing a merger of its Kaufhof department stores chain with rival Karstadt, after the latter was taken over by Austrian Rene Benko.

Related news

MANZ

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The engineering company said it had won a major order in the consumer electronics field with a low double-digit million euro amount. The order will impact its results in the second half of the year, it said.

Related news

SIXT

Indicated 4.5 percent higher

The car rental company reported second quarter pretax profit of 40.8 mln eur and said it was confirming its targets for the year.

Related news

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 4.4 percent higher

The pet supplies retailer confirmed a forecast for pretax profit of around 6 million eur in 2014 as it reported first-ahlf profit of 3.3 million.

Related news

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BAYER - UBS raises to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’, ups target price to 114 euros from 107 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei up 0.83 pct at Tuesday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Jonathan Gould and Victoria Bryan)