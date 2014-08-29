German stocks - Factors to watch on August 29

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom AG sees potential offers which value its T-Mobile US Inc unit at $35 a share as being substantially too low, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, countering an earlier report from Bloomberg.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Pilots at Lufthansa’s Germanwings started a six-hour strike on Friday, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of people returning from summer holidays, applying pressure on Lufthansa management in their dispute over a pension scheme.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded to B2 from B1 the corporate family rating and changed its outlook to negative, reflecting a deterioration in the financial performance of the core Performance Product segment.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q2 results due.

BERTELSMANN

Indication not available

The German media group cut its 2014 profit outlook on Friday after the Hungarian business of its broadcaster RTL took a hit from a new advertising tax.

EX-DIVIDEND

GESCO - dividend 2.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July retail sales figures -1.4 pct m/m and +0.7 y/y in real terms. Reuters poll was for +0.1 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)