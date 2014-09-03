German stocks - Factors to watch on September 3

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

The European Commission is due to prepare a final draft of new sanctions against Moscow by Wednesday. EU diplomats have said it was considering a widening of a ban to borrow or raise capital in Europe to all Russian state-owned firms from just Russian government banks.

ZALANDO IPO

Europe’s biggest online fashion player Zalando announced plans on Wednesday to list a stake in the business on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, hoping to raise hundreds of millions of euros to help fund further expansion.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated unchanged

The lender’s Chief Executive Martin Blessing called for the creation of euro bonds, saying in a column published in Handelsblatt that they were necessary to provide incentives for greater fiscal discipline and establish secure the euro’s importance compared with other currencies.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation against banks including Deutsche Bank over mortgage-backed securities sold before the 2008 financial crisis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank’s Asset & Wealth Management division has opened a private bank in Dallas with two former JP Morgan Private Bank executives at the helm.

Also, executives of banks and regulators are due to speak at the annual Handelsblatt “Banken im Umbruch” conference in Frankfurt.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Lufthansa and Japan’s ANA Holdings will start jointly operating freight services between Japan and Europe by next spring, Japanese News Agency Nikkei reported.

SAP

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Travel management and expense software maker Concur Technologies is exploring sale of the company and has approached Oracle and Germany’s SAP, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus Group is interested in setting up joint ventures to support the Polish defence industry but has downplayed the question of Warsaw taking a direct shareholding in the European aerospace group.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 2 percent lower

The real estate group announced refinancing plans with a total volume of 1.4 billion euros ($1.84 billion) that include a 400 million euro convertible bond.

HUGO BOSS

Down 5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Private equity investor Permira is selling 7.9 million shares in Hugo Boss, equivalent to a stake of 11.2 percent, in an accelerated bookbuilding process. The sale increases the German fashion retailer’s free float to around 59 percent, Hugo Boss said.

METRO

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Metro AG will sell its stake in Britain’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, Booker Group Plc, as the German retailer looks to reinvest capital and trim debt.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 1 percent higher

The Internet service provider said it had agreed to buy KKR’s 74.9 percent stake in Versatel for 586 million euros in cash.

WIRECARD

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company said it agreed to buy Turkish payment provider 3pay for about 12 million euros in cash and an earn-out component of up to about 14 million.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HUGO BOSS - Barclays raises the stock to “equal weight” from “underweight”, raises its target price to 110 euros from 105 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August Markit Services PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 56.4. Final composite PMI also due.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7620 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)