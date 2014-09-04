German stocks - Factors to watch on September 4

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - he DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The European Central Bank faces intense market pressure to take policy action on Thursday and risks losing credibility if it fails to back up a dovish message delivered by President Mario Draghi late last month.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Investors pulled cash from the Pimco Total Return Fund for a 16th straight month in August despite some improvement in performance for the world’s largest bond fund.
Pimco is a unit of Allianz.
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
Carmakers reported U.S. sales figures for August. BMW’s vehicles sales were up 5.5 percent, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz 9.4 percent and Audi’s 22.1 percent. Volkswagen saw its deliveries decline by 12.8 percent. Table:
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Bayer CropScience plans to invest close to $1 billion in the United States between 2013 and 2016 to help it grow faster than the U.S. market, it said on Wednesday.
Indicated unchanged
German lender Commerzbank AG is nearing agreement with U.S. authorities over its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter said.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Billionaire investor William Ackman has tapped Deutsche Bank and UBS to handle the listing of one of his hedge fund portfolios in London later this year, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Indicated 8.9 percent lower
German industrial services and construction group Bilfinger issued its third profit warning since the end of June late on Wednesday, saying it had reevaluated risks and opportunities since its chief executive quit in August.
No indication available
European private equity firm Permira plans further sales of shares in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss after it sold an 11 percent stake on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.
No indication available
Senator Entertainment said late on Wednesday it had secured support from Sapinda Holding for its restructuring and planned merger with Wild Bunch.
Dow Jones +0.06 pct, S&P 500 -0.08 pct, Nasdaq -0.56 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.
German industrial orders rose 4.6 percent in July from the previous month to their highest level in more than a year, Economy Ministry data showed on Thursday, helped by a strong increase in contracts for capital goods and above-average big ticket items.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)