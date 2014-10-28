German stocks - Factors to watch on October 28

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The chemicals maker said it would expand the production capacity for tertiary Butylamine at a plant in Nanjing, China, to meet increasing demand for tyre additives in China and Asia Pacific.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Q3 operating profit more than doubled to 232.5 million euros($295 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 219 million, helped by a increased trading activity, and flattered by the absence of legal expenses which had burdened the year-earlier result.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company’s T-Mobile US business posted record subscriber growth in the third quarter on the back of aggressive marketing campaigns, but booked wider-than-expected losses due to the cost of integrating its MetroPCS network.
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
The drug distributor lowered its 2014 operating profit forecast on Tuesday, saying the unfavourable situation in Germany, France and Brazil was affecting earnings more than previously expected.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The cutting-machine toolmaker plans to pay a higher dividend for 2014, it said on Tuesday, reiterating its full-year forecast.
Duerr indicated 0.7 percent higher
Homag indicated 0.3 percent lower
Duerr unit Homag said Chief Executive Markus Flik will be replaced by Duerr CFO Ralph Heuwing, effective Dec. 1, 2014.
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Q3 results due. The company already published quarterly figures for revenuesa and new orders on Oct. 13 and affirmed its 2014 outlook. EBIT is seen up 11 percent 118 million euros. Poll:
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
MAN slightly lowered its full-year profit forecast as third-quarter underlying earnings slumped by half to 82 million euros amid weakening truck demand.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 0900 GMT. Shareholders of TUI AG are being asked to approve plans to merge TUI AG with TUI Travel.
A spokesman for TUI said the company now saw synergies of 170 million euros from the merger, compared with previous expectations for 100 million euros.
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The chip equipment maker said its third-quarter operating loss had widened due to higher research and development expenses and a drop in utilisation rates at its LED chip customers that weighed on revenues.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The online broker owned by Commerzbank kept its 2014 pretax profit target unchanged at 75 million euros after reporting third-quarter financial results.
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The IT services leasing provider raised its 2014 profit forecast, saying it saw net profit reaching 62-64 million euros, after reporting third-quarter financial results.
No indication available
The company affirmed its forecast for 2014 forecast for adjusted EBITDA of 39-41.5 million euros after reporting third-quarter financial results.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Cantor raises the stock to “buy” from“ hold” and cuts its target price to 61 euros from 62 euros.
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.
German September import prices +0.3 pct m/m, -1.6 pct y/y. Were seen -0.1 pct m/m, -2.0 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7875 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)