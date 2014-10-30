German stocks - Factors to watch on October 30

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 7.5 percent lower
The German industrial gases maker cut its 2014 earnings prediction after taking an impairment loss of 229 million euros ($288.33 million) in the third quarter.
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Germany’s largest drugmaker said third-quarter underlying core earnings advanced by 1.4 percent, slightly surpassing expectations, on strong sales at its pesticides unit.
Separately, the company said late on Wednesday it was buying certain Crop Protection Land Management assets from DuPont for an undisclosed sum.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
BASF and Japan’s Toda Kogyo will combine their businesses making cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries in a joint venture, which will be two-thirds owned by BASF.
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
The airline lowered its profit guidance for 2015 for the second time this year due to a stuttering global economy. Lufthansa said it now expected 2015’s operating profit to be “significantly above” the 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) expected for 2014. It had previously forecast operating profit of 2 billion euros for 2015.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q3 results due. The carmaker’s operating profit is seen up 4.5 percent at 2.9 billion euros.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate company affirmed its 2014 forecast for funds from operations 1 (FFO) at the upper end of the 280-285 million euro range after reporting nine-month results.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The diversified chemicals maker reported a 3 percent decrease in its third quarter adjusted core earnings, better than expected, as lower prices for butadiene petrochemicals for rubber were cushioned by a recovery in prices for feed additives.
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
The company saw its core earnings more than double in the third quarter, boosted by one-off payments and a substantial rise in prices for polysilicon, a key material it supplies to the recovering solar industry.
Indicated 7.9 percent higher
The medical safety technology company reported third quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 47.2 million euros on sales of 591.8 million euros and expects a 2014 EBIT margin of 4.5-6.5 percent.
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The software company reported a better than expected 16 percent gain in third-quarter EBITDA to 13.2 million euros.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The genetic testing specialist reported a 6 percent gain in adjusted third-quarter earnings, slightly ahead of analysts’ average forecast, helped by demand for its automated diagnostics gear and for test kits co-developed with drugmakers.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Q3 results due.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The group reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 105.2 million euros in the period. It said its gross profit margin for the first nine month 2014 fell to 42.8 percent from 43.7 percent the previous year.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q3 results due.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - HSBC raises the stock to “overweight” from “neutral”, raises its price target to 30 euros from 26 euros.
SOFTWARE AG - JP Morgan lifts the stock to “neutral” from “underweight”, raises its price target to 22 euros from 21 euros.
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
German October jobless figures due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally-adjusted change seen at 5,000, unemployment rate at 6.7 pct. Total unadjusted jobless number seen at 2.8 million.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)