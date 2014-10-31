German stocks - Factors to watch on October 31

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The chemicals maker may slash up to 1,200 jobs as part of a group-wide overhaul to counter overcapacity in the synthetic rubber industry, German daily Rheinische Post reported.
Related news
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company has signed a long-term service contract with MidAmerican Energy for Iowa wind projects.
Related news
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
The lubricant maker affirmed its forecast for stable 2014 EBIT after its 9-month operating profit eased by 0.5 percent to 235.9 million euros ($296 million).
Related news
Indicated 5.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The software copmany raised its forecast for 2014 after-tax earnings, saying it now saw the figure coming to at least 18 million euros.
Related news
No indicated available
The solar company is expanding production in the United States, investing $10 million, which will create 200 jobs.
Related news
Indicated 2 percent higher
The company has extended the contract of its CEO until 2016.
Related news
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
LINDE - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to “sell” from “hold”
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +4.8 pct at Friday’s close after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy.
German September retail sales -3.2 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y in real terms. Were seen -1 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7961 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)