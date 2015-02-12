German stocks - Factors to watch on February 12

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
A document seen by Reuters at talks on the Ukraine crisis suggested the sides may agree to end fighting in eastern Ukraine with a ceasefire starting on Feb. 14, the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the creation of a security zone.
Commerzbank’s fourth-quarter net profit edged higher to 77 million euros ($87.12 million), better than expected, as a falloff in loan loss provisions helped compensate for weaker revenue.
Moody’s changes outlook to positive; affirms A3 ratings
Pilots at Lufthansa’s budget airline Germanwings started a two-day strike on Thursday as German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) seeks to put pressure on management in a long-running row over pay and conditions.
German economy minister Sigmar Gabriel wants to have the power to set strategic and financial guidelines for the eventual new owners of Urenco, the uranium enrichment company co-owned by Germany, Britain and the Netherlands, as well as to fire top managers of the business, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
The carmaker has closed two sales offices in India to cut costs, The Economic Times reported.
The ailing German industrial services firm just met its 2014 guidance with a 35 percent drop in operating profit and said it would put its offshore and marine units up for sale.
The German forklift truck maker’s operating profit margin rose to a record 10.3 percent in the fourth quarter as its core European market performed strongly and it saw strong growth in Asia and eastern Europe, it said on Thursday.
The automotive cable and wiring systems supplier reported a 2 percent increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter, in line with analyst forecasts, citing strong demand from carmakers and industrial firms.
The maker of aircraft engines beat estimates for fourth quarter operating profits as it benefited from demand for engines for new passenger jets and favourable currency trends.
2014 results due.
The online retailer said its fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT jumped to 66 million euros from 13 million, with a margin that widened to 9.9 from 2.4 percent. It said investments would mean its margin wouldn’t rise further in 2015.
Germany’s seventh-largest utility by sales, said its target of reaching up to 195 million euros in operating profit this year had become more challenging, citing mild temperatures that curbed energy demand.
INFINEON - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SIEMENS - Morgan Stanley cuts to “underweight” from “equal-weight”, price target to 87 euros from 100 euros
Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq +0.28 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +1.85 pct at Thursday’s close.
German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries were confirmed at -1.3 percent month-on-month and -0.5 percent on the year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
