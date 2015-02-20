German stocks - Factors to watch on February 20

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0703 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

The German drugmaker is close to selling its diabetes devices business to KKR-backed Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd and the unit could be valued at up to $2.3 billion, Bloomberg news reported.

Separately, Bayer said the head of its healthcare division, Olivier Brandicourt, would quit to become chief executive officer of French peer Sanofi on April 2.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Group is set to elevate Matthias Mueller, head of its sportscar brand Porsche, to its management board next week, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

AAREAL

German property lender Aareal is close to clinching a deal to buy peer Westimmo this weekend, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Friday.

BERTRANDT, GAGFAH, TLG IMMOBILIEN

Bertrandt is due to replace Gagfah in Germany’s MDAX index of mid-sized companies, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said. TLG Immobilien will be included in SDAX for Bertrandt. The changes will become effective Feb. 24.

FUCHS PETROLUB

The German lubricant maker reported a 2 percent increase in 2014 sales and forecast a further increase this year. The group said it would propose a dividend of 0.77 euros ($1) per share for 2014.

TALANX

The insurance group said it will sell its subsidiary companies in Bulgaria and Ukraine at a price in the middle single-digit million euro range to Bulgarian insurer Eurocoins.

BB BIOTECH

The group posted a 2014 net profit of 1.47 billion Swiss francs ($1.55 billion).

PFEIFFER VACUUM

The pump maker reported 2014 EBIT of 44.7 million euros on sales of 406.6 million euros. Analysts had forecast operating profit of 49.8 million euros and sales of 410 million euros.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

The real estate group signed tenancy agreement for properties in Munich and Bonn.

TOM TAILOR

The fashion group aims to open about 60 new Tom Tailor and Bonita outlets this year, twice as many as in 2014, finance chief Axel Rebien told daily Boersen-Zeitung.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

METRO - dividend of 0.90 eur/shr proposed

ANALYSTS VIEWS

RHEINMETALL - HSBC raises to “Overweight” from “Neutral” and raises price target

RHEINMETALL - Equinet raises to “Buy” from “Hold” and raises price target to 56 from 35 euros

ALSTRIA OFFICE - Morgan Stanley raises to “Overweight” from “Equal Weight” and raises price target to 13 from 10.80 euros

MTU AERO ENGINES - Investec cuts to “Add” from “Buy” and raises price target to 88 from 85 euros

AIXTRON - Societe Generale raises to “Hold” from “Sell” and cuts price target to 8 from 10 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.24 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January producer prices decreased 0.6 pct m/m and 2.2 pct y/y.

German February Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5 pts, service PMI seen at 54.2 pts.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

