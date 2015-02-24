German stocks - Factors to watch on February 24

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0733 GMT.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating at least 10 major banks, including Deutsche Bank, for a possible rigging of precious-metals markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the inquiries.

BASF, E.ON

BASF indicated 0.2 percent lower

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent lower

EU regulators aiming to build a strong energy union to weaken Russia’s market power are planning to introduce a law that will require each member state to seek EU commission approval before concluding new gas contracts, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in an advance copy of its Tuesday edition.

Separately, BASF said it had closed its agreement with Toda Kogyo Corp for a joint venture specialising in cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The airline is considering shifting some of its Embraer jets to its Austrian Airlines unit as replacements for the carrier’s ageing fleet of Fokker regional jets.

TRUCKMAKERS

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower

MAN indicated 0.1 percent lower

Top European truckmakers face a fine of up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for operating a cartel, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

TALANX

No indication available

The insurer said it now held more than 99 percent of Chile’s Inversiones Magallanes.

AIXTRON

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

Aixtron reported a bigger than expected quarterly operating loss on Tuesday, citing a challenging environment for companies making light emitting diode (LED) chips, who are its customers.

MANZ

Indicated 4.4 percent lower

Manz posted an EBIT loss of 32.8 million euros, citing negative effects related to the insolvency of Apple supplier GT Advanced Technologies, a battery project and amortisation costs in its solar business.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 3.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Telefonica Deutschland said on Tuesday it expected to generate 250 million euros in synergies this year from the acquisition of E-Plus, as it reported quarterly financial results.

STROEER MEDIA

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The company’s finance chief Bernd Metzner said he was comfortable with analyst consensus for 2015 financial results, after the copmany posted record results for 2014.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Stronger domestic demand drove growth in Europe’s largest economy in the fourth quarter while foreign trade and gross capital investment also helped, data from Germany’s Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Separately, Germany’s biggest trade union, IG Metall, agreed on Tuesday to a 3.4 percent wage increase for one year from April for the southwest region plus a one-off payment of 150 euros, saying it would help boost private consumption in Europe’s biggest economy.

