German stocks - Factors to watch on February 25

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
German prosecutors have launched an investigation into Commerzbank and its clients in connection with suspected tax evasion involving accounts in Luxembourg.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
2014 dividend proposal due.
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The healthcare group expects its adjusted net income to rise between 9 and 12 percent at constant currencies this year, helped by additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals and demand for healthcare services.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The kidney dialysis specialist said net income could be flat this year but would grow again in 2016, as it cuts costs to counter pressure in the United States on reimbursement for dialysis treatments.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The carmaker loses the finance chief of its trucks division, Matthias Gruendler, most likely to competitor Volkswagen, unnamed sources tell the Handelsblatt daily.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A German court wants to deal as quickly as possible with a cartel case over the fixing the price of rail track involving companies including ThyssenKrupp by splitting the accused into two groups, the Handelsblatt daily reported.
Duerr indicated 0.7 percent higher
Rhoen Klinikum indicated 0.1 percent lower
Duerr will enter the Stoxx-600 index, Rhoen Klinikum has to leave the index March 23, Stoxx Limited said late on Tuesday.
Indicated 2.4 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The property firm raises its guidance for 2015.
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The property lender proposed a dividend increase to 1.20 euros per share after posting a 2014 net profit of 294 million euros.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The photo finishing company posted 2014 EBIT of 32.6 million euros on turnover of 523.8 million euros.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
German telecom provider Freenet expects its core profit to slightly increase this year and next, it said as it published 2014 results late on Tuesday. Poll:
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The seed seller posted an EBIT loss of 96.8 million euros for the first half of its 2014/15 business year on net sales of 194 million euros.
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The car hire company is examining an initial public offering of its leasing subsidiary for private and corporate customers and fleet management to raise capital for the business, it said late on Tuesday.
DAIMLER - Credit Suisse raises to “Outperform” from “Neutral” and raises price target to 100 from 75 euros
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
