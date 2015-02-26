German stocks - Factors to watch on February 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The insurer raised its dividend by less than expected after full year operating and net profit fell short of analysts’ expectations in 2014.

Separately, the company said it raised its target for real asset based financing to 110 billion euros from 80 billion.

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Germany’s largest drugmaker said it expects underlying core earnings to increase by a low to medium double-digit percentage this year, as it gets a boost from new drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The automaker plans to offset higher costs for technology to cut carbon dioxide emissions with material cost savings for at least the next several years, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The lender said it has hired JPMorgan executive Jeff Urwin to be co-head of corporate banking and securities and head of corporate finance.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated unchanged

European Union and U.S. negotiators are struggling to move past some stumbling blocks in talks over mutually acceptable rules for derivatives clearing houses, two people familiar with the talks said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The telecoms company on Thursday promised to pay a minimum dividend of 0.50 euros per share in the coming years, which it expects to grow in line with its free cash flow.

Separately, Deutsche Telekom unit Magyar Telekom said late on Wednesday it expects to resume dividend payments on its 2015 results, adding that it planned to pay at least 15 forints per share.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The optician and glasses retailer posted a 2014 net profit of 161 million euros and proposed a dividend of 1.60 euros per share.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Full 2013/2014 results and 2014/2015 guidance due. The company already published key full-year figures on Jan. 29, saying its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 108.9 million euros.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The German construction group targeted a jump of up to 37 percent in operating profit for the coming year on Thursday as a restructuring programme under new Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes takes hold.

OSRAM

No indication available

New chief executive Olaf Berlien has no plans at present to cut more jobs at the lighting products maker, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The media group reported a 7.6 percent increase in fourth-quarter core earnings, driven by new television stations and its HD distribution business.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The real estate company said it proposed a flat dividend of 0.50 euros per share after reporting 2014 funds from operations of 74.5 million euros.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Fidelity Worldwide Investment finds a Deutsche Wohnen offer to take over just over half of Austrian property group Conwert substantially too low to sell its 8 percent stake, an Austrian newspaper reported on Thursday.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated unchanged

The biotech company posted a 2014 loss before interest and tax of 5.9 million euros on revenues from continuing operations of 64 million euros. It expects a 2015 operating loss (EBIT) between 20 and 30 million euros.

MLP

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The financial advisor proposed a dividend increase to 0.17 euro per share and forecast a slight increase in 2015 EBIT.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

No indication available

The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of 86.7 million euros and said it expected to post sales of 90-95 million in the first quarter.

PRIMION TECHNOLOGY

No indication available

The company said preliminary 2014 EBIT jumped by half to 1.9 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

OSRAM LICHT - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KLOECKNER & CO - Goldman Sachs cuts to “sell” from “neutral”, adds to Pan-Europe Conviction Sell List

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.02 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment reached 9.7 points in March.

German February jobless figures due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally adjusted jobless numbers seen down by 10,000, jobless rate seen unchanged at 6.5 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

