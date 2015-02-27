German stocks - Factors to watch on February 27

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Quarterly operating earnings at the world’s largest chemicals company by sales rose a better-than-expected 2.8 percent as strong farming pesticides and basic petrochemicals businesses offset the hit from lower crude prices on its oil and gas division.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The Munich district court said it was unaware of formal steps to initiate court proceedings against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and four former board members, after German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the quintet are to face trial.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

Day 2 of 2-day Capital Markets Day.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

2014 results expected. Operating profit seen up 7.5 percent at 12.55 billion euros. Poll:

Also, new trucks chief Andreas Renschler will present plans for a holding company bundling VW’s trucks businesses to the supervisory board on Friday, daily Handelsblatt reported.

Separately, a “truth commission” investigating crimes during Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship has summoned Volkswagen and five local companies to testify whether their collaboration with the regime led to rights abuses.

AIRBUS

Up 3 percent in early Frankfurt trading

Airbus took a charge of 551 million euros due to latest delays on the A400M military transporter and adjusted civil production rates as it posted higher revenue and core profit on Friday.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The company sees its 2015 EBITDA coming to 145-155 million euros, after the figure for 2014 was boosted to 1.41 billion due to proceeds from the sale of hospitals.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The steelmaker narrowed its pretax loss to 15 million euros in 2014 thanks to a deep cost-cutting programme and forecast a pretax profit in the low double-digit millions of euros for 2015 on Friday.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Drillisch said EBITDA in 2014 rose to 85.2 million euros, with an EBITDA margin that rose to 29.4 percent. It expects EBITDA of between 95 and 100 million euros this year.

NORDEX

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Germany’s Nordex posted a 76-percent rise in operating profit last year, boosted by strong demand for wind turbines in Europe and the United States. EBIT was seen rising 44 percent to 80.4 million euros. Poll:

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company reported late on Thursday that its 2014 funds from operations rose 5.1 percent to 47.6 million euros.

BVB

No indication available

H1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 20, posting a six-months group profit of 3.7 million euros.

SIXT

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The car rental group Sixt has picked Berenberg and Bank of America to organise the stock market listing of its leasing activities, two people familiar with the situation said.

EX-DIVIDEND

OSRAM - dividend 0.90 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - HSBC raises to “neutral” from “underweight”, lifts price target to 75 from 56 euros.

HOCHTIEF - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to “buy” from “strong buy”, raises price target to 78 from 71 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January import prices -0.8 pct m/m, -4.4 pct y/y.

German February preliminary CPI due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.7 pct m/m, -0.2 pct y/y.

German February preliminary HICP due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.7 pct m/m, -0.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)