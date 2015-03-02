German stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

Activity in China’s factory sector edged up to a seven-month high in February but export orders shrank and deflationary pressures persisted, a private business survey showed, adding to the view that yet more interest rate cuts will be needed.

GREECE

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged the new Greek government on Sunday to use a four-month extension it obtained for its financial rescue to implement its reform plan if it wanted to secure future help from abroad.

BMW, SIXT

BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher

Sixt indicated unchanged

Carsharing service DriveNow, a joint venture of BMW and Sixt plans to expand outside of Germany to 15 cities in Europe and 10 in North America, DriveNow CEO Nico Gabriel told Wirtschafts Woche magazine.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The carmaker expects a breakthrough in technology for self-driving cars by 2020, Die Welt daily cited Daimler manager Ralf Herrtwich as saying in its Monday edition.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Services trade union Verdi has called a strike at Deutsche Bank’s Postbank unit for Monday over pay and job guarantees, the latter a concern for the union amid talk Deutsche Bank may be planning a divestment of retail operations.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SAP

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.2 percent higher

SAP indicated 0.1 percent lower

The chief executives of Deutsche Telekom and SAP are due to speak at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

RWE will complete a 5 billion euro ($5.59 billion) deal to sell oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman on Monday, despite a late British move to block part of the sale, the company said on Sunday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

U.S.-based Dresser Rand, which Siemens is acquiring, said on Friday it would cut its workforce by about 8 percent as part of a restructuring programme.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders has given the strongest hint yet that he may seek a new term as head of Europe’s largest aerospace company, telling a French newspaper he does not feel ready for retirement when his mandate expires next year.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The automotive supplier said it expected its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 160 million and 180 million euros this year, but warned its E-Mobility division was not likely to see a fundamental improvement in earnings performance.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company agreed to buy cruise ship Splendour of the Seas from Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter of 2016, replacing the Island Escape chartered by Thomson Cruises.

SARTORIUS

Indicated unchanged

Annual press conference due. The lab equipment maker already published key 2014 results on Jan. 27, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 15.1 percent to 186.8 million euros.

HELLA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Auto parts maker Hella is considering buying small to medium sized companies to expand internationally, looking especially in the areas of electronics, spare parts distribution and specialist applications to broaden its technology spectrum, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 1 percent higher

Porsche Automobil Holding SE on Friday said the rising value of its stake in Volkswagen helped lift after tax earnings for 2014 to 3 billion euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.45 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.49 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.15 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 50.9.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

