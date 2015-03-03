German stocks - Factors to watch on March 3

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOMAKERS

BMW indicted unchanged

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

VW indicated 0.1 percent higher

First press day at Geneva autoshow.

Volkswagen is optimistic it will reach its cost saving targets, which should help the company to narrow the profit gap with international rivals. “We are on track with our efficency programme,” CEO Martin Winterkorn said in an interview on German TV channel ZDF.

Volkswagen’s Audi unit plans to present a battery-powered sports-utility vehicle (SUV) this year with the ability to drive distances of more than 500 kilometres, Handelsblatt reported, citing Audi board member Ulrich Hackenberg.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The group said underlying core earnings would stagnate or grow only slightly this year as it spends money on developing a new immunotherapy against cancer and as its injectable multiple sclerosis drug Rebif faces strong competition from oral treatments.

RWE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company plans to pay a dividend of 1 euro per share for 2014, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Willi Meixner will head Siemens’ Power+Gas division, replacing Roland Fischer, who left the group in January, manager magazin reported, citing company sources.

EVONIK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The diversified chemicals maker said it was optimistic that sales and earnings will rise this year after a fourth-quarter turnaround helped it meet its 2014 targets.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 6.7 percent higher

The group posted 2014 operating EBITDA of 195.4 million euros and proposed a dividend of 0.30 euros per share.

GAGFAH

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The real estate group reported 2014 net operating income of 390.7 million euros.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The group is acquiring European Printing Systems Group (PSG). It said the integration of the group would boost its sales by some 130 million euros. HeidelDruck said the purchase price would remain confidential.

CONERGY

The solar company is preparing for an IPO after returning to profit and is aiming for a value of about $2 billion-$3 billion including debt, the Financial Times reported.

ANALYSTS VIEWS

HELLA - Credit Suisse starts with “Outperform” and target price of 52 euros

SOFTWARE AG - Berenberg raises to “Hold” from “Sell”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.06 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January retail sales +2.9 pct m/m, +5.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Kirsti Knolle)