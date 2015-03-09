German stocks - Factors to watch on March 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Indicated 34 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The company said on Saturday it won a major order for machines to produce high-performance solar cells, adding Q1 solar-segment orders will exceed 50 million euros.
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The group initiates a phase 1 study to evaluate a new drug for prostate cancer.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The company’s sales are no longer consolidated in Hubert Burda’s books as the publisher has lowered its stake, resulting in a 7 percent drop in Burda’s 2014 sales to 2.4 billion euros, Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday reported Burda’s chief executive as saying.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
European Court of Justice rules on Deutsche Boerse’s appeal against the European Commission’s rejection of its merger with NYSE Euronext.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The telecom company faces competition from French startup Sigfox which aims to roll out its “internet of things” network in Germany, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing Sigfox chief Ludovic Le Moan.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
China could become the top market for the automaker’s Smart mini-car brand in 2-3 years, Autogazette reported on Sunday, citing an interview with division chief Annette Winkler.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Britain’s Serious Fraud Office is calling former traders of Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank for interviews as part of its investigation of whether the Euribor benchmark interest rate was rigged, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the probe.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The automotive supplier reported an estimates beating 3.2 percent increase in its fourth-quarter operating profit.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lab equipment maker plans to boost sales growth through acquisitions and is willing to take on more debt for that purpose, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Joachim Kreuzburg.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Annual report due. 2014 adjusted core profit rose 11 percent to 591 million euros, the company said in February.
Indicated unchanged
Chief Executive Carsten Spohr is confident there will be no strikes over Easter, Bild reported, citing an interview to be published in Monday’s edition.
Indicated unchanged
The forklift truck maker is optimistic about future business in Russia after sales held up there last year, Boersen-Zeitung on Sunday reported its finance chief as saying.
The lender said on Friday preliminary pre-tax profit plunged 120 million euros last year to 54 million euros because of a value adjustment.
No indication available
The lender said on Friday it had 395 million euros of nominal claims against “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution.
No indication available
A financial reporting enforcement panel found errors in the insolvent bicycle maker’s 2012 annua report.
Indicated unchanged in early Frankfurt trade
The internet player will halt its lending service called “Lendico” in Spain, Poland and South Africa, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing Lendico project manager Dominik Steinkuehler.
No indication available
The company said on Friday 2014 revenue rose 6 percent to 230.4 million euros.
The automotive supplier is ready to act as partner on a possible Apple car, Automobilwoche reported on Saturday, citing chief executive Stefan Sommer.
Dow Jones down 1.54 pct, S&P 500 down 1.42 pct, Nasdaq down 1.11 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei -0.95 pct at Monday’s close.
German January adjusted exports -2.1 pct m/m, seasonally adjusted imports seen -0.3 pct m/m. January seasonally adjusted trade surplus at 19.7 billion euros.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Kirsti Knolle.)