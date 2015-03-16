German stocks - Factors to watch on March 16

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
A group comprising KKR & Co, Varde Partners and Deutsche Bank are looking to securitise about A$7 billion ($5.33 billion) of debt they acquired from a unit of GE, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The industrial gases specialist aims to increase adjusted core earnings by up to 9.7 percent this year, buoyed by a solid project backlog for gas it produces at its industrial customers’ sites.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The industrial conglomerate has won orders from Egypt to build power plants and to install wind power.
Labor representatives of the supervisory board have presented a study certifying Siemens’ rail unit to have good growth prospects as they argue it should be kept within the group, Der Spiegel reported.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley told Euro am Sonntag that the group will continue to look at possibilities for small acquisitions, but will otherwise focus on deleveraging.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The chairman of one of China’s top state-owned automakers, FAW Group Corp, and a senior provincial official are being investigated for “violating party discipline”, the Communist Party said on Sunday, employing its usual euphemism for corruption.
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
German fashion group Gerry Weber on Monday posted a 4.5 percent decline in its first-quarter operating profit due to a difficult market environment and an early start of the winter sale.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The broadcaster is aiming to negotiate lower prices for the free TV rights of the Formula One motor races to 30-35 million euros per season from a current 50 million, Wirtschaftswoche reported.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The defense group is demanding damages from Germany’s Office of Economics and Export Control after the government stopped a Russia project it had originally approved, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.
Wirecard indicated 0.7 percent lower
Drillisch indicated 0.6 percent higher
The two companies have signed a mobile payment cooperation.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The group posted a first-quarter consolidated net income of 13.3 million euros and reconfirmed its 2014/15 forecast.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade.
The group said it proposes a dividend of 1.00 euro per share.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Annual results due. Holds its annual press conference.
No indication available
The ethanol producer has posted a net loss for its fiscal 2014/15 ending in February and is expecting return on capital employed of 8-10 percent in the medium term, CFO Joachim Lutz told Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.
MVV ENERGIE - dividend 0.90 euros/shr
RHEINMETALL - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”
Dow Jones down 0.82 pct, S&P 500 down 0.61 pct, Nasdaq down 0.44 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei -0.04 pct at Monday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Arno Schuetze and Kirsti Knolle)