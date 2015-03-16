German stocks - Factors to watch on March 16

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

A group comprising KKR & Co, Varde Partners and Deutsche Bank are looking to securitise about A$7 billion ($5.33 billion) of debt they acquired from a unit of GE, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

LINDE

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The industrial gases specialist aims to increase adjusted core earnings by up to 9.7 percent this year, buoyed by a solid project backlog for gas it produces at its industrial customers’ sites.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The industrial conglomerate has won orders from Egypt to build power plants and to install wind power.

Labor representatives of the supervisory board have presented a study certifying Siemens’ rail unit to have good growth prospects as they argue it should be kept within the group, Der Spiegel reported.

MERCK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley told Euro am Sonntag that the group will continue to look at possibilities for small acquisitions, but will otherwise focus on deleveraging.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The chairman of one of China’s top state-owned automakers, FAW Group Corp, and a senior provincial official are being investigated for “violating party discipline”, the Communist Party said on Sunday, employing its usual euphemism for corruption.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

German fashion group Gerry Weber on Monday posted a 4.5 percent decline in its first-quarter operating profit due to a difficult market environment and an early start of the winter sale.

RTL

Indicated 0.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The broadcaster is aiming to negotiate lower prices for the free TV rights of the Formula One motor races to 30-35 million euros per season from a current 50 million, Wirtschaftswoche reported.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The defense group is demanding damages from Germany’s Office of Economics and Export Control after the government stopped a Russia project it had originally approved, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.

WIRECARD DRILLISCH

Wirecard indicated 0.7 percent lower

Drillisch indicated 0.6 percent higher

The two companies have signed a mobile payment cooperation.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Indicated 0.4 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The group posted a first-quarter consolidated net income of 13.3 million euros and reconfirmed its 2014/15 forecast.

SHW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade.

The group said it proposes a dividend of 1.00 euro per share.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Annual results due. Holds its annual press conference.

CROPENERGIES

No indication available

The ethanol producer has posted a net loss for its fiscal 2014/15 ending in February and is expecting return on capital employed of 8-10 percent in the medium term, CFO Joachim Lutz told Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

EX-DIVIDEND

MVV ENERGIE - dividend 0.90 euros/shr

ANALYSTS VIEW

RHEINMETALL - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.82 pct, S&P 500 down 0.61 pct, Nasdaq down 0.44 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -0.04 pct at Monday’s close.

