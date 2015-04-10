German stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

The bank, which faces allegations that it tried to rig the Libor benchmark interest rate, could settle with U.S. and UK authorities as early as this month, a source familiar with the matter said.

MAN, VW

MAN indicated 0.1 pct higher

VW indicated 0.1 pct higher

The German truck maker said on Thursday it will have no short-time work at its plants as of next week.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated unchanged

The outcome of Deutsche Wohnen’s bid for at least half of Austrian property group Conwert plus one share will be “tight” when the offer runs out next week, the German company’s chief executive, Michael Zahn, said.

KUKA

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Major shareholder Voith is satisfied and well-positioned with its 25.1 percent in Kuka, Voith chief Hubert Lienhard told German business daily Handelsblatt when asked whether the stake was sufficient.

BAUER

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The company said it swung to a net profit of 15.7 million euros ($16.74 million) in 2014, while full-year sales increased 3.7 percent to 1.56 billion euros.

EX-DIVIDEND

SARTORIUS - dividend 1.06 euro per ordinary share, 1.08 euro per preference share

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

GFK - HSBC raises to “buy” from “neutral”

TOM TAILOR - Berenberg lowers to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.9380 euros)