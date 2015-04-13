German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

China’s export sales contracted 15 percent in March while import shipments fell at their sharpest rate since the 2009 global financial crisis, a shock outcome that deepens concern about sputtering Chinese economic growth.

UKRAINE CRISIS

High-level gas security talks due this week between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission have been postponed because experts need to do more preparatory work, the Commission said on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The carmaker has been plunged into a full-blown leadership crisis after Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn let it be known on Saturday he will fight for his job even though the chairman has reportedly lost confidence in the CEO.

Chairman Ferdinand Piech is facing growing resistance within the supervisory board to his criticism of Winterkorn at a time when Europe’s largest carmaker is struggling to revive profits.

Separately, March vehicle sales figures due from luxury unit Audi.

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Nissan and BMW said on Friday they are recalling more than 165,000 vehicles globally due to potential fuel pump failures that could cause an engine to stall or not start.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The mail carrier is upbeat on prospects for a deal in union talks on Tuesday over working hours and pay, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing personnel chief Melanie Kreis.

Separately, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Sunday, without citing sources, that U.S. rival United Parcel Service plans to expand its network in Europe as part of planned 1 billion euros of investment.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A Germanwings flight bound for Italy from Germany was evacuated late on Sunday due to a bomb threat, the airline said.

Separately, March traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

RWE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

RWE management has sent workers a letter announcing plans to cut administrative costs through a programme called “Lean Steering 2.0”, Handelsblatt daily reported. It cited company sources as saying costs are to be cut by up to 30 percent.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The industrial group has seen sales in Russia plunge by about half due to the country’s economic demise, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Joe Kaeser.

AIRBUS

No indication available

A long-running legal dispute surrounding accusations of insider trading at Airbus Group may not be over despite a recent decision to halt a high-profile corporate trial, French judicial sources said.

Separately, Airbus said it raised about 1.76 billion euros ($1.86 billion) in its placement of shares in Dassault Aviation after an over-allotment option was fully exercised.

Separately, the company said on Saturday upon a visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it was ready to build military transport aircraft, helicopters and satellites in India.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

U.S. supervision of the engineering and services firm’s compliance rules may need to be extended beyond February 2016, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing a lawyer involved in the project.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 1 percent lower

The clothing retailer plans to open outlets in New York, Boston and Philadephia as part of its plans to expand to the U.S. market, its finance chief David Frink told Boersen-Zeitung.

KUKA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The industrial robot maker Kuka is open to further purchases after acquiring Swiss logistics group Swisslog last year, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Till Reuter.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The aircraft engine maker expects more export orders for the A400M military transporter, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing chief executive Reiner Winkler. He confirmed a forecast for profit to reach 420 million euros this year.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 8.1 percent lower

The ATM maker warned on Friday that it would miss its sales and operating profit guidance for the year and said it would restructure its hardware business to halt a slide in revenues.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Morphosys said Janssen Biotech had initiated a phase 2 clinical trial in psoriatic arthritis with the HuCAL antibody guselkumab, triggering a milestone payment to MorphoSys.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company agreed to buy Malaysian clay tile firm Golden Clay Industries (GCI) with an enterprise value of about 23 million euros.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The real estate firm plans to offer high-risk, high-reward assets in Germany, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing finance chief Arwed Fischer.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The online fashion retailer will expand product lines and invest in technology, Tagesspiegel reported on Sunday, citing chief executive Robert Gentz.

AIR BERLIN

No indication available

The airline and Etihad are pondering legal action against a possible ban of code share flights, Bild reported on Sunday, citing a spokesman for Air Berlin.

WCM

No indication available

The investment holding company may close a major M&A deal in coming months, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Stavros Efremidis.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HENKEL - dividend of 1.31 eur/preference shr, 1.29 eur/ordinary share proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASF - HSBC revises to “buy” from “overweight”, lowers its price target to 102 euros from 104 euros.

LINDE - HSBC revises rating to “buy” from “overweight”, lifts price target to 205 euros from 176 euros.

RWE - SocGen cuts to “sell” from “hold”, lowers target price to 22.40 euros from 28 euros.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “overweight”, lifts price target to 46.7 euros from 40 euros.

EVONIK - HSBC revises rating to “hold” from “neutral”, cuts price target to 34 euros from 35 euros.

SMA SOLAR - HSBC cuts to “reduce” from “underweight”, lowers price target to 11 euros from 12 euros.

SYMRISE - HSBC revises to “hold” from “neutral”, lowers price target to 55 euros from 60 euros.

DRILLISCH - Citigroup cuts the stock to “neutral” from “buy”.

ALSTRIA OFFICE - HSBC cuts to “buy” from “overweight”, revises price target to 14.6 euros from 14 euros.

DIC ASSET - HSBC revises its rating to “hold” from “neutral”, lifts its price target to 10.3 euros from 10 euros.

HAMBORNER REIT - HSBC revises rating to “hold” from “neutral”, lifts its price target to 11 euros from 10.40 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.55 pct, S&P 500 +0.52 pct, Nasdaq +0.43 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei unchanged at Monday’s close.

SCHAEFFLER

South Korea’s antitrust regulator said it has decided to fine a unit of Schaeffler as well as Japan’s Jtekt Corp , accusing them of colluding on the prices of bearings used in Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors cars.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

Germany’s BDI industry association is more optimistic about the prospects for Europe’s biggest economy than it was three months ago due to cheap oil, strong private consumption and a weak euro, its president said on Sunday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

