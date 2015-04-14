German stocks - Factors to watch on April 14

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank indicated percent 0.2 lower
Deutsche Bank’s management board aims to decide on its future business model next week and present its strategy at an extraordinary meeting of its supervisory board on April 24, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, without citing sources.
The European Central Bank has told banks with exposure to Austria’s Heta bad bank to write it down by more than 50 percent, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed banks.
Indicated percent 0.2 higher
Talks due with labour union Verdi to resolve a dispute over management plans to expand the group’s parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay deals.
Indicated percent 0.1 lower
Slovenia received one binding bid for a 72.75 percent stake in telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, state investment fund SDH said, without providing details. Sources close to the process told Reuters that the bidder was investment fund Cinven. Deutsche Telekom had been touted as a potential bidder.
Indicated percent 0.3 lower
The airport operator said passenger traffic at its main hub in Frankfurt was up 2.5 percent in March while cargo volumes declined 6.1 percent.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The maker of medical bottles and vials said adjusted first-quarter EBITDA gained 7.2 percent to eur 51 million euros, broadly in line with expectations, and it confirmed its full-year earnings forecast.
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The company said it would issue 200 million euros in high yield notes, due 2022, to extend its debt maturity profile and take advantage of favourable capital markets.
Indicated percent 1.9 higher
Stratec said full-year net profit rose 30.3 percent to 20.2 million euros and it confirmed its forecast for 2015.
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
The car rental group plans to float its leasing unit on the Frankfurt stock exchange via an initial public offering (IPO) this year, seeking to keep a stake in the business of 40-50 percent.
AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
HENKEL - dividend 1.31 eur/preference shr, 1.29 eur/ordinary share
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
METRO AG - SocGen cuts to “sell” from “hold”
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +0.02 pct at Tuesday’s close.
March wholesale price index down 1.1 percent yr-on-yr.
