German stocks - Factors to watch on April 14

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank indicated percent 0.2 lower

Deutsche Bank’s management board aims to decide on its future business model next week and present its strategy at an extraordinary meeting of its supervisory board on April 24, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, without citing sources.

The European Central Bank has told banks with exposure to Austria’s Heta bad bank to write it down by more than 50 percent, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed banks.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated percent 0.2 higher

Talks due with labour union Verdi to resolve a dispute over management plans to expand the group’s parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay deals.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated percent 0.1 lower

Slovenia received one binding bid for a 72.75 percent stake in telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, state investment fund SDH said, without providing details. Sources close to the process told Reuters that the bidder was investment fund Cinven. Deutsche Telekom had been touted as a potential bidder.

FRAPORT

Indicated percent 0.3 lower

The airport operator said passenger traffic at its main hub in Frankfurt was up 2.5 percent in March while cargo volumes declined 6.1 percent.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The maker of medical bottles and vials said adjusted first-quarter EBITDA gained 7.2 percent to eur 51 million euros, broadly in line with expectations, and it confirmed its full-year earnings forecast.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The company said it would issue 200 million euros in high yield notes, due 2022, to extend its debt maturity profile and take advantage of favourable capital markets.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated percent 1.9 higher

Stratec said full-year net profit rose 30.3 percent to 20.2 million euros and it confirmed its forecast for 2015.

SIXT

Indicated 3.8 percent higher

The car rental group plans to float its leasing unit on the Frankfurt stock exchange via an initial public offering (IPO) this year, seeking to keep a stake in the business of 40-50 percent.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

HENKEL - dividend 1.31 eur/preference shr, 1.29 eur/ordinary share

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

METRO AG - SocGen cuts to “sell” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.02 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March wholesale price index down 1.1 percent yr-on-yr.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

