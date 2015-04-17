German stocks - Factors to watch on April 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
A top-level Volkswagen AG committee meeting to try to resolve a leadership crisis caused by a rift between its chief executive and chairman ended after less than three hours but VW did not make the results public on Thursday.
The company said on Thursday the acceptance level for its billion-euro bid for Austrian property group Conwert was under 40 percent.
The lighting maker raised its forecast for 2015 profitability on Thursday after its second-quarter results were boosted by favourable currency effects.
Full 2014 results due. The company already published preliminary figures on Feb. 27 and said it saw its 2015 EBITDA coming to 145-155 million euros ($154-165 million).
The group posted a first-quarter net profit of 379.4 million Swiss franc ($396.7 million).
MERCK - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
GEA GROUP - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
GERRY WEBER - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
RWE - Berenberg cuts to Sell from Hold
Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.08 pct, Nasdaq -0.06 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
