German stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CHINA

China’s central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two months, adding more liquidity to the world’s second-biggest economy to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Chairman Ferdinand Piech’s iron grip on the German carmaker has been severely weakened following a dramatic confrontation with senior board members last week that nearly resulted in a push to oust him, sources told Reuters.

Separately, supervisory board leaders plan to meet ahead of VW’s May 5 shareholder meeting to try to iron out an effective working relationship between Piech and VW CEO Martin Winterkorn, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources close to the supervisory board.

Also, the carmaker is exploring the possibility of developing budget sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) in China in a bid to keep up with shifts in the market, its China chief executive, Jochem Heizmann, said on Sunday.

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

BMW is recalling 91,800 Mini Coopers in the United States to replace a defective sensor that may prevent the front passenger seat air bag from deploying in a crash, the German automaker said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Britain’s financial regulator has harshly criticized Deutsche Bank’s top management for failing to cooperate in its probe of the rigging of benchmark interest rate Libor, German magazine Der Spiegel said on Saturday.

Deutsche Bank will sell Postbank but keep a pared back own-brand retail business in the overhaul plan currently favoured by management, sources familiar with the internal discussions at Germany’s biggest lender said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

A preliminary price range of 17.7-23.6 euros ($19-25) per share has been set in the initial public offering of the Slovak state’s 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, a source close to the deal said on Friday. Deutsche Telekom, the majority owner, is not selling any of its 51 percent stake.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German kidney dialysis specialist is in talks to buy Israel’s Nephromor for a high double-digit million euro amount, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing sources. Nephromor is partly owned by Teva.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Families of the victims of the Germanwings crash are considering filing a claim for damages in the United States if they cannot reach agreement with parent airline Lufthansa in Germany, a lawyer representing the families said on Sunday.

MERCK KGaA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Germany’s Merck aims to quickly repay the up to $5 billion in bank loans it needed to fund the $17 billion acquisition of U.S. lab supplies company Sigma-Aldrich, its finance chief told daily Boersen-Zeitung.

“We want to reduce the loans very aggressively within two to three years to stabilise our credit rating and to regain financial leeway for further acquisitions,” Marcus Kuhnert told the paper in an interview published on Saturday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The industrial group might cut more than 1,000 jobs in its Muehlheim plant in North Rhine-Westphalia, weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing workers council’s sources. Siemens declined to comment.

E.ON, RWE, ENBW

E.ON indicated 0.1 percent lower, RWE indicated 0.5 percent higher

The cost of Germany’s nuclear exit could rise to 50 to 70 billion euros over the next decades, more than the roughly 36 billion that E.ON, RWE, ENBW and Vattenfall have put aside for the demolition of nuclear plants and waste storage, Frankfurter Rundschau reported, citing a parliamentary commission report.

BVB

Trading 3.9 percent higher in Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund have named Thomas Tuchel to succeed Juergen Klopp as their manager on a three-year-deal, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Relevant net profit rose to 22.1 million euros in the first quarter from 13.3 million euros a year earlier.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

In its effort to return to profitability, Air Berlin will introduce new pricing structures, cancel unprofitable routes and offer more long-haul flights, its chief executive said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. “We want to increase the average revenue per passenger by around 7 percent in 2015,” CEO Stefan Pichler told the paper.

FAIR VALUE REIT

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The real estate company has announced a capital increase.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

German train drivers’ union GDL said on Friday it considered wage talks with state-owned Deutsche Bahn to have failed. Union leader Claus Weselsky said he expects there will be further strike actions in the near term.

HECKLER & KOCH (IPO-HIK.L)

The manufacturer of the G36 rifle has resisted criticism of the weapon after a German army review said the gun could not hit its targets in hot temperatures. The reason for the spread of the shots was faulty ammunition, the company said.

EX-DIVIDEND

MERCK KGaA - dividend 1.00 euros/share

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -0.11 pct at 0558 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March producer prices rose 0.1 pct m/m, fell 1.7 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Kirsti Knolle and Jonathan Gould)