German stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0649 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL ECONOMY

Manufacturing activity in Asia’s top two economic powerhouses slowed further in April, a disappointing outcome that calls for yet more stimulus and puts pressure on the United States and Europe to do more of the heavy lifting to drive global growth.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Germany’s largest lender made a profit in the first quarter despite absorbing litigation costs of about 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion), it said on Wednesday.

Separately, a person familiar with the matter said Deutsche Bank was likely to pay more than $2 billion to U.S. and U.K. authorities over the manipulation of a key interest rate benchmark, more than any other bank has been penalized over the rate rigging.

Also, a U.S. judge ruled that hedge funds suing over unpaid debt stemming from Argentina’s 2002 default can seek documents from Argentina and banks including Deutsche Bank containing details of a recent bond offering.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A local pricing regulator in China said on Thursday it has fined Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz 350 million yuan ($56.49 million) for price fixing.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The engineering conglomerate foresees continuous demand for rail systems in Thailand despite investment delays, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Tomasz Mazur, head of the mobility division at Siemens (Thailand).

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The carmaker will get 400 million euros in trade financing from Canada to help expand its southern U.S. and Mexican operations and thereby generate business for Canadian firms, Ottawa said on Thursday.

BILFINGER

Down 4.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The German building services firm issued its fifth profit warning since last June on Wednesday, saying its U.S. oil and gas business was faring worse than expected and demand in its power plant business remained weak.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

The ATM maker said it would cut 12 percent of jobs and hive off its Cashless Payment business as part of a sweeping restructuring programme.

AIXTRON

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The company said late on Wednesday that UBS’s holding in the group exceeded the 10 percent threshold and came to 10.03 percent on April 14.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q1 results due.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer raised its forecast for 2015 total sales to at least 725 million euros after the figure for the first quarter jumped 34 percent to 169 million euros.

LEIFHEIT

Down 2.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The Schuler-Voith family has sold its 50.49 percent stake in Leifheit to institutional investors for more than 120 million euros, or 49 euros per share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MUNICH RE - 7.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

RWE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAF HOLLAND - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

JUNGHEINRICH - Berenberg re-initiates with a “buy” rating and a 72.10 euro price target

KION - Berenberg re-initiates with “buy” and a 49 euro price target

WACKER NEUSON - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”, raises price target by 33 pct to 26 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German economic growth probably slowed in the first quarter of this year compared with the 0.7 percent expansion it pulled off in the final three months of 2014, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

German GfK consumer sentiment for May rises to 10.1 points from 10.0 in April. Had been seen at 10.2 points.

German April Markit flash PMIs due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing index seen at 53.0 points, services index seen at 55.5 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.9288 euros)