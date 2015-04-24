German stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0650 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The bank’s executives are due to present strategic options to the supervisory board.

Deutsche Bank has received at least one offer from a Chinese financial institution to buy the German bank’s 20 percent stake in Hua Xia Bank 600015.SS, though a deal is not within reach yet, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Germany’s financial watchdog is expected to finish its own investigation into the activities of Deutsche Bank’s traders in May or June and a supervisory source said it would incorporate the findings of authorities in the United States and Britain.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Siemens is among others weighing an offer for Halliburton’s oilfield-services assets worth $5-10 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Siemens declined to comment.

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Bayer filed for regulatory approval in Japan of its Xofigo prostate cancer treatment.

E.ON

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The utility’s global commodities division has agreed to buy up to two million tonnes of regasified liquefied natural gas a year from Meridian LNG Holdings Corp, E.ON said on Thursday.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The internet service provider said on Thursday it had appointed Frank Krause as new finance chief, replacing Norbert Lang who will leave the company after 21 years on June 30.

DEUTZ

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Deutz expects 2015 to be a year of transition dominated by lower demand, it said in preliminary first-quarter results.

SCHALTBAU

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Schaltbau said its EBIT margin rose to 7.8 percent in the first quarter and it confirmed it expected a significant rise in EBIT to 37 million euros for the full year.

Q1 results due.

SKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING

Indicated 18.9 percent lower

The company said on Thursday it has proposed a capital increase to its annual shareholder meeting.

TURBON

No indication available

The company said on Thursday 2014 revenue rose to 108 million euros ($117 million).

EX-DIVIDEND

MUNICH RE - dividend 7.75 eur/shr

RWE - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

SAF HOLLAND - dividend 0.32 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Morgan Stanley cuts to “under-weight” from “equal-weight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei down 0.8 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 108.4 vs 107.9, Current Conditions at 112.4 vs 112.0, Expectations at 104.5 vs 103.9.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Georgina Prodhan)