German stocks - Factors to watch on April 30

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 higher on Thursday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Operating profit at the world’s largest chemical firm by sales slipped 2 percent in the first quarter, slightly better than expected, as strong petrochemicals and specialty chemicals businesses outweighed the effect of money set aside for bonuses to staff.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The drugmaker Bayer said strong overseas currencies allowed it to lift its full-year earnings and sales targets. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 3.0 billion euros, in line with market expectations, helped by recently launched drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
Indicated 1 percent higher
Key Q1 figures due.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
A surge in financial market volatility and trading helped boost revenue at Deutsche Boerse in the first quarter, prompting the German exchange operator to raise its revenue and earnings forecast for the year.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Kidney dialysis specialist reports a 2 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting expectations, and confirmed its guidance for 2015.
Indicated 4.3 percent higher
The healthcare group lifts its full-year earnings forecast as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market grappled with supply shortages longer than expected.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The world’s biggest industrial gases company by sales, reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter core profit and revenue on Thursday, boosted by exchange-rate effects.
Up 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus Group confirmed its full-year profit guidance on Thursday and said its main commercial jet programmes were on track as it posted lower first-quarter operating profit roughly in line with market expectations.
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The lubricant maker posted first-quarter EBIT of 82 million euros on sales of 493 million euros.
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
German construction group Hochtief HOTG.DE said its first-quarter underlying net profit rose 44 percent to 60 million euros ($67 million), beating an analyst consensus average of 41 million euros provided by the company.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q1 results due. The bottling machine maker’s net profit is seen up 10 percent at 32.8 million euros. Poll:
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie on Thursday raised its sales forecast for the ongoing year, citing robust demand for its products as well as positive currency effects.
The company said it now expects sales to grow by about 10 percent in 2015, after previously expecting high single-digit percentage growth.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The group posted first-quarter net profit of 8.4 million euros on revenues of 66.6 million euros.
No indication available
The group reported a first-quarter net profit of 2.8 million euros on sales of 20.2 million euros.
No indication available
The company affirmed its forecast for 2015 adjusted EBITDA of 46-50 million euros after reporting a rise in first-quarter earnings.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on March 19.
Indicated 1.2 percent percent
The company said it saw its 2015 EBITDA margin reaching the upper end of its forecast range of 12 to 15 percent after reporting first-quarter financial results.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The real estate company said it expected funds from operations (FFO) to rise by at least 10 percent this year.
It also said it was investing about 85.9 million euros to acquire to special retail centres in Berlin.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after reporting a first-quarter net loss of 1 million euros.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The airline said its 2014 restructuring charges total 100.5 million euros.
BASF - 2.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
COMMERZBANK - no dividend proposed
CONTINENTAL AG - 3.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - 0.78 eur/shr dividend proposed
GERRESHEIMER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - no dividend proposed
DRAEGERWERK - dividend of 1.33 eur/common share, 1.39 eur/preference share proposed
SGL GROUP - no dividend proposed
DEUTZ - 0.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL - 6.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ENBW - 0.69 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYTS’ VIEWS
METRO AG - UBS starts the stock with a “sell” rating and a 30 euro price target
OSRAM - Citigroup cuts to “neutral” from “buy”
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -2.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
German March retail sales down 2.3 pct m/m, up 3.5 pct y/y.
German April jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted jobless number seen down 13,000, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.4 pct.
