German stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
German carmaker BMW said its first-quarter operating profit rose by a forecast-beating 20.6 percent, lifted by strong demand for large offroader luxury cars in Europe and the United States.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Nevada has given Daimler, the world’s biggest truck maker, the go-ahead to test its self-driving heavy freight truck for the first time on the open road in ordinary traffic, the two sides announced on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps in March, killing all 150 people on board, practiced a descent on the previous flight, German newspaper Bild said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The world’s largest chemicals distributor posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, helped especially by growth in North America.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Automobile component maker ElringKlinger reported Q1 net income of 29.2 million euros. The company published preliminary results on April 29 and cuts its forecast for 2015 adjusted EBIT to about 165 million euros.
No pre-opening share indication available
The diversified chemicals maker lifted its 2015 profit guidance while quarterly core earnings blew past market expectations on Wednesday, helped by higher volumes and prices at its animal feed ingredients business.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The reinsurer posted a forecast-beating 20 percent rise in net profit to 279.7 million euros in the first quarter on the back of double-digit percentage gains in premiums and income from investments.
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected sales and profit growth to pick up during the rest of the year as it invests in its brand after reporting lower first-quarter net profit than expected.
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The industrial robot maker beat forecasts for first-quarter orders, sales and profits and confirmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Strategy day due.
No pre-opening share indication available
The company posted its forecasts for 2015 after reporting first-quarter adjusted EBITA of 39.2 million euros.
No premarket indication available
Puma released q1 results ahead of schedule, saying adverse currency effects weighed on results.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German genetic tests maker said adjusted net income fell to $51.5 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter, broadly in line with analyst expectations.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q1 revenue jumped 29 percent to 29.3 million euros and EBITDA rose 83 percent to 8.2 million euros, the company said, as it saw the biggest rise in membership growth ever.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said it expected its 2015 revenues to grow by at least a medium single-digit percentage, after sales edged up by 0.4 percent in the first quarter.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Grammer predicted an appreciable rise in revenue for 2015 to over 1.4 bln euros and steady EBIT performance after EBIT rose 11.5 percent in the first quarter. The company named Gerard Cordonnier new CFO as of June.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company confirmed its outlook for a positive sales and earnings performance in 2015 after sales rose 24 percent in the first quarter.
First day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The company said it set the IPO price at 18.50 euros a share.
ALLIANZ - 6.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
HANNOVER RE - 4.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
FUCHS PETROLUB - dividend of 0.77 eur/preference share, 0.76 eur/ordinary share proposed
HOCHTIEF - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
MAN - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALSTRIA OFFICE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAKKT AG - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOLKSWAGEN - dividend of 4.80 eur/ordinary shr, 4.86 eur/preferred shr
DELTICOM - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
ALLIANZ - JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral”, lowers price target to 144 from 150 euros
KLOECKNER - HSBC revises to “buy” from “overweight”, lowers target price to 10 from 11 euros
SOFTWARE AG - HSBC revises to “hold” from “neutral”, lifts target price to 28 from 23 euros
PORSCHE SE - HSBC revises to “hold” from “neutral”, lifts target price to 91 from 71 euros
COMMERZBANK - Morgan Stanley cuts to “equal-weight” from “overweight”, lowers price target to 13.50 from 14.80 euros
METRO - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”, lifts price target to 30 from 22 euros. Citi raises price target to 33 euros, with a “neutral” rating
NORDEX - Deutsche Bank raises to “buy” from “hold”, lifts target price to 25 from 19 euros
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei closed for public holiday.
German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG won U.S. antitrust approval for its $13.5 billion takeover of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp on condition that certain TRW assets are sold, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
German April Markit services PMI due at 0755 GMT and seen at 54.4 points. Markit composite final PMI also due at 0755 GMT.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)