German stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Deutsche Telekom reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by the weak euro and its U.S. operations.
Germany’s largest power producer reported a 5.1-percent decline in quarterly operating profit, hit by falling earnings at its power generation unit which faces ongoing competition from solar and wind power.
The real estate group stuck to its profit and sales guidance after posting higher earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first quarter.
The company said Frankfurt airport cargo was up 0.8 percent in April.
The forklift truck maker last month made a final offer for Japanese peer UniCarriers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without citing the source of the information.
The real estate company said its first quarter FFO I improved 25.4 percent to 51.4 million euros.
The steelmaker swung to a net profit of 33 million euros in the first quarter from a loss of 13 million a year ago as its restructuring took hold.
The group said its first-quarter EBIT increased 6.3 percent to 22.5 million euros. It confirmed its full year guidance.
Q1 results due. The company already published preliminary results on May 6.
The mobile phone company said its first-quarter EBITDA jumped 31 percent to 26.9 million euros. The group expects 2015 EBITDA to come to 95-100 million euros.
The group said its first-quarter EBITDA improved 61 percent to 9.8 million euros.
The company warned that its 2015 targets had become very ambitious after its order intake dropped by almost half in the first quarter.
The wind turbine maker said operating profit rose by 17.3 percent in the first quarter, boosted by strong demand in its key market Europe.
Germany’s largest solar company narrowed its operating loss in the first quarter, boosted by deep cost cuts following years of weak demand in its main market Europe.
The company affirmed its 2015 guidance for EBITDA of 210-230 million euros.
The company reported its first-quarter net loss widened to 8.6 million euros and affirmed its guidance.
EnBW said on Tuesday it has been named preferred bidder for insolvent wind farm operator Prokon. Capital Stage said it was no longer part of the tendering process.
The company published its first-quarter financial report, affirming preliminary results released on May 5.
The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after posting an 18 percent increase in first-quarter funds from operations.
The market researcher affirmed its guidance for 2015 after first-quarter operating profit rose 16 percent.
The port logistics firm said it expected to post flat 2015 EBIT after its first-quarter figure rose 9.3 percent.
The real estate firm raised its offer for two Scandinavian property firms to 10.85 Nowegian crowns and 15.85 Swedish crowns per share.
The company said it expected its 2015 adjusted EBIT to continue to grow faster than sales, reaching about 90 million euros, after reporting first-quarter results.
Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary results on April 24, saying its quarterly EBIT rose to 8.4 million euros.
Stroeer reported its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 2.4 million euros from 6.9 million a year earlier.
The company affirmed its 2015 guidance after its first-quarter net profit jumped to 9.5 million euros.
BMW - 2.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
LANXESS - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ELRINGKLINGER AG - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
SOFTWARE AG - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
BRAAS MONIER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE - 2.01 eur/shr dividend proposed
K+S - dividend 0.90 eur/shr
LINDE - dividend 3.15 eur/shr
HUGO BOSS - dividend 3.62 eur/shr
KION - dividend 0.55 eur/shr
KLOECKNER & CO - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
RHEINMETALL - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
SYMRISE - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - dividend 0.24 eur/shr
GRENKELEASING - dividend 1.10 eur/shr
SHW - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BMW - Barclays cuts the stock to “equal weight” from “overweight”, lower its price target to 115 from 132 euros
KRONES - Berenberg cuts the stock to “sell” from “hold”, raises its price target to 88.60 from 72 euros
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Wednesday’s close.
German growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter of 2015 as foreign trade weighed on Europe’s largest economy, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Separately, German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European countries rose by 0.3 percent year-on-year in April and fell by 0.1 percent month-on-month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary estimates.
Also, April wholesale prices +0.4 pct m/m, -0.9 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle)