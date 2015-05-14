German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, a public holiday in Germany, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1 pct higher
German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit said it was prepared to enter mediation with Lufthansa on a wide range of pay issues, ruling out strike action until the end of July.
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The steel maker expects proceedings regarding its involvement in a rail track cartel to take a long time, board member Donatus Kaufmann told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.
VW Indicated 0.2 pct lower
MAN indicated 0.1 pct lower
The carmaker has no plans to break up MAN SE or sell the group’s non-truckmaking units, MAN’s labour boss said, as VW forges a long-planned tie-up of its truck brands.
Separately, Volkswagen passenger car brand sales fell 4.8 percent in April as a drop in Russia and South America outweighed gains in Europe.
BMW - dividend 2.90 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - dividend 2.10 eur/shr
LANXESS - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ELRINGKLINGER AG - dividend 0.55 eur/shr
SOFTWARE AG - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
BRAAS MONIER - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE - dividend 2.01 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.98 pct at Thursday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
