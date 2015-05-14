German stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, a public holiday in Germany, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 pct higher

German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit said it was prepared to enter mediation with Lufthansa on a wide range of pay issues, ruling out strike action until the end of July.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The steel maker expects proceedings regarding its involvement in a rail track cartel to take a long time, board member Donatus Kaufmann told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN, MAN

VW Indicated 0.2 pct lower

MAN indicated 0.1 pct lower

The carmaker has no plans to break up MAN SE or sell the group’s non-truckmaking units, MAN’s labour boss said, as VW forges a long-planned tie-up of its truck brands.

Separately, Volkswagen passenger car brand sales fell 4.8 percent in April as a drop in Russia and South America outweighed gains in Europe.

EX-DIVIDEND

BMW - dividend 2.90 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - dividend 2.10 eur/shr

LANXESS - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

ELRINGKLINGER AG - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

SOFTWARE AG - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

BRAAS MONIER - dividend 0.30 eur/shr

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE - dividend 2.01 eur/shr

Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.98 pct at Thursday’s close.

