German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.6 percent on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Pimco’s global equities Chief Investment Officer Virginie Maisonneuve is leaving the bond powerhouse, it said on Thursday, less than a year and a half after she was hired.
Indicated flat
German labour union Verdi has called on workers at Deutsche Post to continue walkouts on Friday ahead of a next round of negotiations scheduled for May 20 and 21.
No indication available
India’s defence procurement agency has cleared the purchase of 56 transport planes from Europe’s Airbus in collaboration with local partner Tata Sons in a deal worth an estimated $1.9 billion, a defence ministry source said on Thursday.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Germany’s defence ministry has decided to buy MEADS, the successor to the Patriot missile defence system from MBDA, a joint venture of Airbus, BAE Systems and Finmeccanica .
Indicated flat
A bomb threat and an unattended suitcase prompted German broadcaster ProSieben to stop the finale of model competition show Germany’s Next Topmodel and evacuate thousands of people from the event’s venue on Thursday.
Indicated up 3.9 percent
Issues Q2 results and 2015 profit guidance.
Indicated up 0.9 percent
Surteco says group sales rose 4 percent in the first quarter and confirms its outlook for organic growth in both strategic businesses for the full year.
Indicated up 0.4 percent
German local utility MVV Energie cut its full-year profit forecast, blaming mild winter temperatures as well as operational delays at new plants in Britain.
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Expects 2015 revenue to grow 15-30 pct
No indication available
The environmental services and equipment company said it recorded no sales in the first quarter of 2015 and posted a 43 million euro loss.
No indication available
Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary results on May 11.
No indication available
Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary results on April 27.
DUERR - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SIEMENS - Jefferies raises price target to 105 euros from 100 euros, rating ‘buy’
SALZGITTER - S&P Capital IQ raises target to 30 euros from 23.20 euros, rating ‘sell’
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.08 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei up 0.67 pct at 0504 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Thomas Atkins)