German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Greece is near a cash-for-reforms deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund that would help it meet debt repayments next month, the country’s finance minister said on Monday, as worries persist over a possible bankruptcy.
Merck said 2015 adjusted core earnings would rise to 3.45-3.55 billion euros ($3.9-4.0 billion) in 2015, helped by a strong U.S. dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.
New car registrations in Europe rose 6.9 percent in April, industry data showed, on growth in large markets like Italy, France, Germany and Great Britain, and as demand for mass market brands like VW outpaced sales of premium vehicles.
Separately, Daimler CFO Bodo Ubber told Handelsblatt that he expects the second half of the year to be better than the first when it comes to car sales and earnings before interest and tax.
Brazilian prosecutors said on Monday they would seek at least 50 million reais ($16.6 million) from multinational pesticide manufacturers including BASF for alleged safety violations at a collection facility for used pesticide containers.
Germany’s Continental AG has bought Elektrobit Oyj’s automotive division for 600 million euros to broaden its product range as demand for electronic components and software in cars grows.
Q1 results due from unit Deutsche Postbank.
Separately, Handelsblatt cited financial sources as saying that retail banking chief Rainer Neske will resign because he opposes the lender’s restructuring program.
German union Verdi continues strikes on Tuesday, hoping to increase pressure on management in a row over pay and conditions.
Talks between the telecoms operator and Axel Springer on a sale of the internet portal T-Online are stalling over diverging views on price, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, without citing sources.
Talks between Lufthansa and trade union Verdi on pay and working conditions are due to continue. The union has called for a 5.5 pct pay increase for around 33,000 Lufthansa employees at its IT, maintenance, service, cargo units.
Full 2014/15 results due from subsidiary Cropenergies . The unit said on Monday it would pay no dividend for 2014/15.
The internet service provider reported a rise in first-quarter core profit and revenues on new subscribers, but it narrowly missed expectations.
The company reported a rise in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax to 31.5 million euros and affirmed its 2015 guidance.
The company resolved on Tuesday on a cash capital increase.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.78 eur/shr dividend proposed
EVONIK - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed
JUNGHEINRICH - dividend of 1.04 eur/preference share, 0.98 euro/common share proposed
BAYWA - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BRENNTAG - Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “outperform”, lowers price target to 45 from 50 euros
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.
German May ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 49.0 vs 53.3, Current Conditions seen at 69.5 vs 70.2.
