German stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent lower

Aareal Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Fitch downgraded Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Aareal Bank in a swathe of ratings action on European banks

Separately, a director told Handelsblatt that shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services will call for an overhaul of the bank’s management board.

The paper also reported that Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board will on Wednesday discuss a successor to retail head Rainer Neske and a shake-up of the management board.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Sinocare, a Chinese maker of blood-sugar monitors, teamed up with Citic Securities to enter the bidding for Bayers diabetes devices business, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

The Mercedes-Benz truck unit said on Tuesday it had dismissed 500 workers at a Brazilian truck plant and is putting about 7,000 others on paid leave as it suspends production in the face of plunging sales.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Post and labour union Verdi are due to resume talks to resolve a row over pay and conditions.

The group sold a 4.16 percent stake in Sinotrans .

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Roaming fees for trans-national mobile calls in Europe might be abandoned after all by 2018, daily Handelsblatt said, citing a draft by Lettland.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Conergy, in which RWE bought a minor interest in March, is looking to acquire up to two companies in 2015 to scale up before it goes public, its CEO told Reuters.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus said on Tuesday the latest version of its popular A320 had flown for the first time with engines supplied by CFM International.

METRO

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The owner of German department store chain Karstadt is making a new takeover offer for Metro’s Kaufhof, a source told Reuters. Handelsblatt said the bid was worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.22 billion).

BERTRANDT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The group posted an operating profit of 43.8 million euros on sales of 451.4 million euros for the six months to end-March.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 4.3 percent lower

The real-estate firm plans to issue new shares worth up to 950 million euros to finance an acquisition and refinance debt, it said on Wednesday.

The group reported a 21 percent increase in its first-quarter FFO I to 71.3 million euros.

HELLA

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Family shareholders in the car parts supplier are placing up to 13.89 million shares, equivalent to a 12.5 percent stake, in an accelerated bookbuilding process. Shares are being offered at 39-41 euros, said bookrunner Bankhaus Lampe.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The company increased its 2015 sales target to 725 million euros and still sees its full year pre-tax profit at 8-12 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRESENIUS - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed

SAP - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

AAREAL - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

NORMA - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIXTRON - no dividend proposed

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

NEMETSCHEK - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

GRAMMER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

VOSSLOH - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - dividend 0.78 eur/shr

EVONIK - dividend 1 eur/shr

JUNGHEINRICH - dividend of 1.04 eur/preference share, 0.98 euro/common share

BAYWA - dividend 0.80 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.07 pct, S&P 500 -0.06 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April producer prices +0.1 pct m/m, -1.5 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.2 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

