German stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF declared force majeure on a range of ethylene-oxide based care-chemicals products due to technical problems at some of its European production sites.
Daimler plans to spend more than 750 million euros ($834 million) to modernise its factory in Bremen, northern Germany, and hire 500 people.
Deutsche Bank shareholders delivered a stinging rebuke to co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen on Thursday with only 61 percent of them voting in favour of their 2014 performances at an annual general meeting.
Unannounced health checks for pilots would be one way to reduce risk following the Germanwings plane crash in March, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing an interview with the company’s Chief Executive Carsten Spohr.
Vestas’s largest offshore wind turbine yet has been made the preferred choice for a huge wind park in British waters as the Danish firm strives to catch rival Siemens.
Audi intends to exercise an option in the next months to take a stake in French chemicals firm Global Bioenergies , which is developing a new biofuel, isooctane, Audi’s head of sustainable product development told Reuters.
Labour talks due between insurers and union Verdi.
Chinese bathroom appliances maker Joyou, which is listed in Frankfurt, said it would file for insolvency and had fired its chief executive and chief operating officer.
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 +0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.38 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday’s close.
Seasonally-adjusted data confirmed an earlier flash estimate showing that German gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.3 percent on the quarter between January and March.
Also, German May Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 108.3 vs 108.6, Current Conditions at 113.5 vs 113.9, Expectations at 103.1 vs 103.5.
