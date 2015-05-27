German stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

FRANKFURT, MAY 27(Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0542 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
U.S. officials said Deutsche Bank misstated its financial accounts during the peak of the financial crisis and fined the bank $55 million to settle the long-running probe into the valuation of complex derivatives.
Deutsche Boerse said floor trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Wednesday would not resume before 11 Central European Time, or 0900 GMT.
Trading on the Xetra electronic exchange remained intact.
Germany starts an auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators on Wednesday, hoping to fill state coffers with billions of euros to help improve access to fast broadband services in Europe’s biggest economy.
Volkswagen’s supercar maker Lamborghini will sign on Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Italy’s government to produce a much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at its Sant‘Agata Bolognese plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
German defence group Rheinmetall is establishing a joint venture with Polish armaments group PGZ to develop an armoured fighting vehicle, it said on Tuesday, confirming a report in German business daily Handelsblatt.
German telecommunications company Drillisch DRIG.DE will take over up to 301 shops and around 300 employees from Telefonica Deutschland O2Dn.DE, Telefonica Deutschland said on Wednesday.
Reports Q1 results
BAYER - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE POST - 0.85 eur/shr dividend proposed
AIRBUS - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
QSC AG - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER NEUSON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SGL CARBON - S&P Capital IQ cuts target to 13.50 euros, rating ‘sell’
BILFINGER - HSBC cuts target to 37 euros from 44 euros, rating ‘reduce’
TOMORROW FOCUS AG - HSBC raises to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral, cuts target to 5.8 euros from 6.5 euros
Dow Jones down 1 pct, S&P 500 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei up 0.3 pct at 0449 GMT.
German June GfK Consumer Sentiment due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 10.0 points.
