German stocks - Factors to watch on June 4
June 4, 2015 / 5:18 AM / 2 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

Thursday is a public holiday in parts of Germany, but stock markets are open:

GREECE

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras emerged from late-night talks with senior EU officials in Brussels saying a deal with creditors was “within sight” and that Athens would make a payment due to the IMF on Friday.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

The German chemicals group is considering a potential offer for Syngenta AG, its Swiss rival which has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc, majority owned by Deutsche Telekom, though the purchase price has not been agreed upon, the Wall Street Journal reported.

GERMAN UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.3 pct lower

RWE indicated 0.1 pct lower

No indication available for EnBW

EU court ruling on German nuclear tax due.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

The carmaker’s powerful labour chief said VW should make acquisitions to strengthen MAN Diesel and launch a pickup truck, while saying there is no rush to appoint a full-time chairman.[ID:ID:nL5N0YP2F7]

Separately, VW said it signed a deal to boost the production of electric vehicles in China.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF June 22:

MDAX

IN: ZALANDO

OUT: BERTRANDT

TECDAX

IN: ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

OUT: BB BIOTECH

SDAX

IN: TELE COLUMBUS AG, KOENIG & BAUER AG and ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

OUT: SURTECO SE, DELTICOM AG, BAUER AG WESTGRUND current shares (these are to be replaced with Westgrund tendered shares as of June 8)

EX-DIVIDEND

STADA - dividend 0.66 eur/shr

JENOPTIK - dividend 0.20 eur/shr

XING - dividend 0.92 eur/shr

CEWE - dividend 1.55 eur/shr

INDUS HOLDING - dividend 1.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
