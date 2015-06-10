German stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Allianz unit Pimco slashed its holdings of U.S. government-related debt in its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund by almost two-thirds in May from the prior month, the firm reported on its website on Tuesday, as it braces for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 pct lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.8 pct lower
Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded Deutsche Bank to “stable” and Commerzbank to “negative”.
Indicated unchanged
The company will invest more than 600 million yuan ($96.70 million) in a new brake factory in China’s Chongqing.
Indicated 1.6 pct higher
The company said it would pay out more to shareholders as it stays on the sidelines of a mega-merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge.
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
May traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
Indicated 0.9 pct higher
Talks between RWE and an unnamed Abu Dhabi investor are focused on joint renewable energy projects in the Gulf region and are not about the sale of a stake in the German utility, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Indication not available
Airline executives are showing increasing interest in a new version of Airbus’ A321neo jetliner, in a further sign that the forthcoming plane is taking the battle to Boeing, lessor BOC Aviation Chief Executive Robert Martin said.
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Brazil’s state-run airport operator Infraero will spin off its services business into a new company to be created in partnership with Germany’s Fraport, Brazil’s aviation minister Eliseu Padilha said on Tuesday following the announcement of a $64-billion infrastructure investment program.
Indicated 12.4 pct lower
Fashion group Gerry Weber no longer expects to meet its targets for revenue and earnings for the 2014/15 financial year, blaming a shrinking market and saying it would cut costs to try to get back on track.
Indicated 10.7 pct higher
U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Corp is in talks about a possible acquisition of its troubled German rival Wincor Nixdorf, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.
Indicated 6.7 pct higher
Germany’s top solar company SMA Solar and engineering giant Siemens have formed a partnership to offer large-scale photovoltaic plants, SMA said on Wednesday.
Indicated 1.9 pct higher
The printing press maker made a net loss of 72 million euros ($81.40 million) in the fiscal year 2014/2015, wider than the 50 million average estimate in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Shares in Siltronic, the world’s third-largest maker of the silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips, will likely be priced in a 30-32 euros per share range in its upcoming flotation, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
KUKA - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
RIB SOFTWARE - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed
BRENNTAG - dividend 0.90 eur/shr
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
