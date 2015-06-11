German stocks - Factors to watch on June 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a new round of late-night talks with the leaders of Germany and France and agreed to intensify negotiations with Athens’ creditors ahead of a looming default at the end of the month.
The World Bank on Wednesday cut its global growth outlook for this year and urged countries to “fasten their seat belts” as they adjust to lower commodity prices and a looming rise in U.S. interest rates.
Indicated unchanged
Nike Inc won an eight-year merchandising and marketing contract with the National Basketball Association, replacing Adidas as its exclusive apparel provider and making it the first athletic apparel company to have its logo appear on team uniforms.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The luxury automaker on Wednesday unveiled its new flagship sedan, the 7-series, touting the car’s digital prowess more than the number of cylinders and repositioning the sportscar brand for an era of low emissions.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Mercedes-Benz Cars Capital Markets Day due.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Labour strikes at Deutsche Post continue. Rival Hermes told daily Handelsblatt it was winning new business thanks to the walkouts at Deutsche Post.
Indicated unchanged
The company sees no negative effects on business from the merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge, Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Business Standard quoted the chief of Thyssen’s India business as saying the company would like participate in the indigenous manufacture of submarines and is in discussion with public sector and private shipyards.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Sales at the carmaker’s core division fell 5.9 percent in May, the seventh decline in eight months, VW said.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Passenger volume at Frankfurt airport rose 5.4 percent in May, Fraport said.
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The clothing retailer entered a joint venture with Canadian distribution company The Mercer House.
No indication available
Shares in the world’s third-largest maker of the silicon wafers used in semiconductor chips will be priced at 30 euros each, the company said on Wednesday. The shares are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday.
No indication available
Deutsche Bank said it was placing up to 1.95 mln shares in SLM Solutions on behalf of funds controlled by DPE Deutsche Private Equity.
HHLA - 0.52 eur/shr dividend proposed
SCHALTBAU - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed
KUKA - dividend 0.40 eur/shr
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
RIB SOFTWARE - dividend 0.16 eur/shr
Dow Jones plus 1.3 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.2 pct, Nasdaq plus 1.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei plus 1.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
