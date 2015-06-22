RPT-German stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

(Repeats to more subscribers)

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 1.7 percent on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated up 1.9 percent

Daimler, which is overhauling its Mercedes-Benz dealership operations, said on Friday it would sell sales outlets in eastern Germany to China’s Lei Shing Hong Group (LSH), the world’s largest Mercedes dealership.

LUFTHANSA

No early share indication available

A German cabin crew union on Saturday said it would not resume talks with Lufthansa after mediation failed in a dispute over pay and pensions, adding it would give an update on its next steps on June 22.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 1.4 percent

The carmaker expects “limited growth” in the United States over the next two years and will focus on defending the market share it has, the top executive for the region told Reuters, suggesting VW will fall short of an ambitious 2018 sales target.

Spanish automotive supplier Gestamp is planning to open a new pressing facility to supply Volkswagen’s production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

MLP

Indicated up 0.5 percent

The company said it remained open to making acquisitions in the area of wealth management, Chief Financial Officer Reinhard Loose told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview, adding the company had no plans to buy back shares at the moment.

PNE WIND

Convenes shareholder meeting

WCM

Launches 156 million euro capital hike.

AURELIUS >

Aurelius Group buys the remaining 22 percent of Getronics, bringing its ownership to 100 percent.

CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY IPO

The German wind park operator will sell shares at a price between 9.75 euros and 12.50 euros apiece in its initial public offering, the company said late on Friday, adding that shares were expected to start trading on July 3.

EX-DIVIDEND

TAG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 0.50 euros/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRESENIUS SE - Jefferies raises target price to 54 euros.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Jefferies raises target price to 64 euros.

ALLIANZ - UBS cuts target price to 32 euros from 41 euros; rating “neutral”

MTU AERO ENGINES AG - UBS raises to “neutral” from “sell”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.56 pct, S&P 500 -0.54 pct, Nasdaq -0.31 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei up 0.98 pct at 0503 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS