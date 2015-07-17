German stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open near flat on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0539 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Second-quarter adjusted Ebit at the automotive group is seen up 35 percent, according to a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
German regulators accused a half-dozen current Deutsche Bank executives of failing to stop or tell regulators about years of attempted market manipulation, the Wall Street Journal wrote, citing a confidential report. (on.wsj.com/1OaeZia)
Second-quarter earnings at the business software maker are seen up 14 percent, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.
General Electric has offered concessions to counter EU regulatory concerns about its 12.4-billion-euro bid for French peer Alstom’s power unit. The concessions address worries that the deal could hurt competition as it would result in the merged gas turbine company competing with only Siemens.
Hedge fund Elliott still owns 15.16 percent of the machine-tool maker, it said on Thursday, after DMG put out various regulatory statements about its voting rights.
The company said on Thursday it cancelled a convertible bond due to the small pending nominal amount.
The company on Thursday lowered its forecast for full-year revenue and operating cash flow.
First day of trading.
SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - RBC raises target to 87 euros from 78 euros, rating ‘sector perform’
KUKA - Canaccord Genuity raies price taret to 77 euros from 70 euros, rating ‘hold’
K+S - HSBC raises target to 37 euros from 31.5 euros, rating ‘hold’
Dow Jones +0.39 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.26 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +0.12 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.37 pct at 0500 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Thomas Atkins)