German stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The head of life insurance division Allianz Leben told newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau that he expects low interest rates for at least the next 12-16 months.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Some of the close relatives of those killed in the Germanwings plane crash in March have rejected the carrier’s offer of 25,000 euros ($27,000) in compensation payments for their pain and suffering.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Sales at VW’s core division dropped 8.6 percent in June, falling for an eighth time in nine months, as slowing momentum in China and slumping demand in Latin America outweighed gains in Europe.
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The company expects operating profit to grow by more than 40 percent this year to around 80 million euros, Chief Executive Frank Gotthardt told Welt am Sonntag.
Indicated 6.1 percent higher
The production equipment maker said it won 50 million euros in follow-up orders from the consumer electronics industry.
No indication available
The company said rival Deutsche Telekom would take over 7,700 mobile network sites from Telefónica Deutschland as part of the integration of the O2 and E-Plus networks.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
An agreement with Avcorp Industries Inc on the sale of aerostructures business of HITCO will lead to an impairment charge in range of 50-55 million euros but SGL kept its full-year outlook. It also report adjusted EBITDA of 61 million euros for the first half.
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
H1 operating EBIT climbed 16.3 pct to 15.7 million euros.
Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.1 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.9 pct.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks plus 0.93 pct at 0647 GMT
German June producer prices down 0.1 pct month-on-month and down 1.4 percent year-on-year.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)