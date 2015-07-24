German stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
BASF posted a 2 percent higher operating profit for the second quarter as demand for specialty plastics for the automotive and construction industry outweighed lower oil and gas earnings.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The carmaker is planning to create space for 15,000 additional jobs on the company’s premises in Munich, Markus Baumgartner, head of project “FIZ Future” at BMW told German business daily Handelsblatt.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany’s second-largest utility said it placed a $500 million hybrid bond.
Indicated 0.3 percent
The company said it sold a U.S. wind park project to NorthWestern Energy for $143 million.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Kabel Deutschland said first quarter revenues rose 7.1 percent to 526 million euros. The company reported 2.7 million Internet RGUs as of June 30.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Sportswear company Puma reported a net loss for the second quarter as a strong U.S. dollar and currency fluctuations continued to weigh on earnings.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK - no dividend proposed
Dow Jones -o.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei closed -0.67 pct, Shanghai stocks up 0.58 pct at 0610 GMT.
German July Markit Mfg Flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at +51.9.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor)