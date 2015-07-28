German stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

FRANKFURT, Jul 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ proposed generic version of Bayer AG’s Finacea, a gel for treating the common skin condition rosacea, infringes Bayer’s patent, a U.S. court ruled on Monday.
Separately, Bayer will collaborate with Sprint Bioiscience on a tumour metabolism programme.
Indicated 1 percent higher The stock exchange operator raised its earnings outlook after acquiring three companies over the weekend in a sign that it is going back to takeover deals in its fight for global market share.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Cabin crew union UFO will meet with the airline’s management on August 6 and hopes to agree on a deal in its pay dispute, union leader Nicoley Baublies told Rheinische Post.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group will buy Centor US Holding for $725 million in an all-cash acquisitiion which is fully debt financed, it said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
MAN lowered its full-year guidance for group profit and sales after posting a second-quarter loss on restructuring costs and plunging trucks demand in Brazil.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
French and German military tank makers Nexter and KMW are due to sign their merger deal on Wednesday, Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing sources close to the situation.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The group said its second-quarter operating loss widened from the previous quarter as a result of higher costs and currency effects.
Indicated 3.5 percent lower
The group said on Monday evening it would sell its emagine division.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The IT services leasing provider increased its full-year profit forecast and now sees group profit between 74 million euros and 78 million.
Dow Jones minus 0.7 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.6 pct, Nasdaq minus 1 pct.
Nikkei minus 0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close, Shanghai stocks minus 1.8 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Kirsti Knolle)