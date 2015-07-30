German stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Deutsche Bank reported quarterly earnings largely in line with expectations but warned that challenges remained to cut costs, digest heavy legal charges and pare back its balance sheet in line with its new strategic plan.

FRESENIUS, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Fresenius indicated 4.4 percent higher

FMC indicated 2.1 percent lower

Healthcare group Fresenius late on Wednesday lifted its 2015 earnings target for the second time as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market struggled with longer-than-expected production outages.

Fresenius’s separately listed subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care revised lower its projections for 2016 sales growth to 7-10 percent because of delays at its care coordination business.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Italian cement maker Italcementi, the takeover target of Germany’s HeidelbergCement, said on Wednesday it was expecting a slight increase in full-year core profit after an 8 percent increase in the second quarter.

INFINEON

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

Infineon said the business environment was increasingly difficult, and revenue in its fiscal 2014/15 year would rise 34 percent, at the low end of a previous range for between 34 and 38 percent.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The airline said it saw no let-up in pressure on ticket prices due to competition from low-cost rivals and the second half year would be more challenging than the first, even as lower fuel costs boosted quarterly profit.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Siemens stuck to its full-year outlook, saying on Thursday it expected a strong fourth quarter despite a softening market outlook.

VOLKSWAGEN, AUDI

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

No indication available for Audi

Audi lowered its expectations for luxury auto sales this year as volume in China, its biggest market, shrinks.

Parent Volkswagen published results on Tuesday.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company said it saw its adjusted EBIT coming in flat this year as it reported results for its fiscal first quarter.

DMG MORI

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

DMG affirmed its full-year guidance after it reported second-quarter results.

KUKA

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

Raises 2015 outlook after strong first-half performance.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The broadcaster said it expected to reach the upper end of its 2015 revenue guidance range after reporting better-than-expected second quarter revenues and core profit.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The company reported quarterly results and said its finance chief was stepping down.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company published full Q2 results.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The biotech company said its partner Heptares Therapeutics exercised an option to start a therapeutic antibody programme, adding it would receive licensing fees and R&D funding and would be eligible for milestone payments.

NORDEX

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

Nordex raised its sales forecast for 2015 after strong demand for its wind turbines in Europe boosted second-quarter results.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The genetic testing provider said it still expected adjusted earnings per share to be about $1.16-$1.18 excluding currency effects, compared to $1.00 in 2014. Q2 adjusted net income was flat at $60.9 million, slightly above expectations.

TAKKT

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company stuck with its guidance after reporting a rise in second-quarter operating profit.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The group said it saw its sales growing by 3-4 percent this year after reporting a rise in second-quarter revenues.

ENBW

No indication available

H1 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.7 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.7 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei plus 1.1 pct at Thursday’s close. Shanghai stocks plus 0.1 pct at 0628 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, jobless rate seen at 6.4 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

