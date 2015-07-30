German stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Deutsche Bank reported quarterly earnings largely in line with expectations but warned that challenges remained to cut costs, digest heavy legal charges and pare back its balance sheet in line with its new strategic plan.
Fresenius indicated 4.4 percent higher
FMC indicated 2.1 percent lower
Healthcare group Fresenius late on Wednesday lifted its 2015 earnings target for the second time as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market struggled with longer-than-expected production outages.
Fresenius’s separately listed subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care revised lower its projections for 2016 sales growth to 7-10 percent because of delays at its care coordination business.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Italian cement maker Italcementi, the takeover target of Germany’s HeidelbergCement, said on Wednesday it was expecting a slight increase in full-year core profit after an 8 percent increase in the second quarter.
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
Infineon said the business environment was increasingly difficult, and revenue in its fiscal 2014/15 year would rise 34 percent, at the low end of a previous range for between 34 and 38 percent.
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The airline said it saw no let-up in pressure on ticket prices due to competition from low-cost rivals and the second half year would be more challenging than the first, even as lower fuel costs boosted quarterly profit.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Siemens stuck to its full-year outlook, saying on Thursday it expected a strong fourth quarter despite a softening market outlook.
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
No indication available for Audi
Audi lowered its expectations for luxury auto sales this year as volume in China, its biggest market, shrinks.
Parent Volkswagen published results on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company said it saw its adjusted EBIT coming in flat this year as it reported results for its fiscal first quarter.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
DMG affirmed its full-year guidance after it reported second-quarter results.
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
Raises 2015 outlook after strong first-half performance.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The broadcaster said it expected to reach the upper end of its 2015 revenue guidance range after reporting better-than-expected second quarter revenues and core profit.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company reported quarterly results and said its finance chief was stepping down.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company published full Q2 results.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The biotech company said its partner Heptares Therapeutics exercised an option to start a therapeutic antibody programme, adding it would receive licensing fees and R&D funding and would be eligible for milestone payments.
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
Nordex raised its sales forecast for 2015 after strong demand for its wind turbines in Europe boosted second-quarter results.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The genetic testing provider said it still expected adjusted earnings per share to be about $1.16-$1.18 excluding currency effects, compared to $1.00 in 2014. Q2 adjusted net income was flat at $60.9 million, slightly above expectations.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company stuck with its guidance after reporting a rise in second-quarter operating profit.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The group said it saw its sales growing by 3-4 percent this year after reporting a rise in second-quarter revenues.
No indication available
H1 results due.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”
Dow Jones plus 0.7 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.7 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei plus 1.1 pct at Thursday’s close. Shanghai stocks plus 0.1 pct at 0628 GMT.
German July unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, jobless rate seen at 6.4 pct.
$1 = 0.9066 euros Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan