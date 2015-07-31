German stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

K+S

Indicated up 0.7 percent

Salt and fertilizer company K+S sees no reason for new talks with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, a spokesman said on Thursday, despite Potash Corp saying it would make binding commitments to protect jobs after a takeover.

Separately, Potash Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Thursday that Potash would finish building and would operate the Legacy potash mine owned by rival K+S if it acquires the German company.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated up 2.3 percent

Hochtief beat forecasts for new orders, sales and adjusted pretax profit in the second quarter thanks to cost cuts and more selective bidding for high-quality projects.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus Group posted a 6 percent rise in first-half core operating profit and revenue on Friday, and confirmed its full-year financial forecasts, as underlying gains in passenger jets and helicopters offset more bad news for the A400M transporter.

Separately, European defence sources said Airbus had told buyer nations of the A400M transporter aircraft that it could not deliver all of its high-tech defences according to plan, casting a shadow over some of its military uses as Europe battles growing instability on its borders.

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated down 4.2 percent

Software maker Nemetschek posted Q2 core profit below expectations.

RIB SOFTWARE

No indication available

RIB Software said first-half operating EBITDA rose 56 percent.

SINGULUS

Indicated up 1 percent

The maker of Blu-ray disc production machines reported a decrease in its EBIT loss in H1.

GRAMMER

Indicated down 5 percent

The seats maker said it expects 2015 EBIT to drop by 15 million euros.

SILTRONIC

No indication available

Siltronic said second-quarter sales rose 17 percent to 247 million euros and it expects considerable sales growth for the full year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq plus 0.3 pct. at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei closed up 0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks down 1.3 pct.

Time: 06:42 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales fell 2.3 percent in June m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)