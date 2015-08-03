German stocks - Factors to watch on August 3

FRANKFURT/VIENNA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower

VW indicated 0.2 percent lower

The three German premium carmakers have agreed to jointly buy Nokia’s mapping business HERE for 2.5 billion euros ($2.74 billion), in a push to extend the reach of automakers into digital services for connected cars.

Separately, BMW’s CEO hinted in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung there was space for more electric models.

Also, Volkswagen wants works council chief Bernd Osterloh to take up a board position but Osterloh is not keen because he fears he would betray union ideals, Bild am Sonntag reported, without citing its sources.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The bank’s second-quarter net profit more than doubled to 280 million euros ($307 million) as it benefited from by strong retail banking activities, beating analysts expectations.

Separately, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported CEO Martin Blessing would be offered a new contract from October 2016, when his current one expires.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company will carry out a small capital increase for its purchase of forex trading platform 360T, CEO Carsten Kengenter said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, though he did not give details of the size.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The cement group rushed to buy control of Italcementi after an African rival also showed interest in the Italian cement maker, but a counter bid is highly unlikely, three sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

METRO

Indicated unchanged

Online sales at the group’s Media-Saturn unit have climbed more than 20 percent, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported. Metro is due to report nine-month results on Thursday.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The lubricants maker is buying Statoil Fuel & Retail Lubricants from Couche-Tard to bolster its position in Scandinavia, Poland, Russia and the Baltic States, it said on Saturday.

K+S

Indicated unchanged

Brad Wall, premier of the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, told Reuters that Germany need not fear Potash’s move to buy K+S, advances which the German company has rebuffed.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The specialty chemicals maker posted a 43 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, mainly driven by retained income from solar sector customers whose contracts were cancelled.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The real estate company’s CFO confirmed the company’s targets for 2015 and 2016 in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday and said the company would have a credit rating by mid-2016.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The property company said the government of Singapore had taken a stake of more than 10 percent in the company, but did not intend to acquire further shares or change the composition of its boards.

PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE

H1 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse reinstates with “underperform” and price target of 10.60 euros

DRILLISCH AG - Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.3 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged.

Nikkei minus 0.2 pct at Monday’s close , Shanghai stocks minus 1.7 pct.

Time: 0638 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 51.5.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)